Taste and See That The Lord Is Good - Pastor Mike Rozell, Mudman Burgers & Potters Field Ministries

Every burger sold at Mudman Burgers is an act of faith and compassion. It's what Pastor Mike Rozell calls "an insurance policy" Post this

"We wanted to create a place where people could 'taste and see' that the Lord is good — literally and spiritually," says Pastor Mike Rozell. "Every fry, shake, and burger supports the Gospel being preached to kids who might not otherwise hear it."

With unwavering support and leadership from Pastor Mike Rozell & Pam Rozell, the heartbeat of Mudman Burgers beats strong in both locations. While customers enjoy bold flavors and Montana charm, they're also partnering with a greater cause. Behind the scenes, the Rozells and the entire Mudman Burgers team are working tirelessly around the clock — not just to deliver incredible food, but to bring the hope of Jesus to the nations.

Potters Field Ministries, founded by Pastor Mike Rozell and his wife Pam Rozell continues to grow and impact lives across continents. Through feeding programs, Christian education, and discipleship, children in East Africa, Cambodia, and Guatemala are being transformed. And at the center of this mission are two humble servants — Pastor Mike Rozell and Pam Rozell — using burgers as a bridge to the Gospel.

Whether you're a local in Whitefish, a traveler near Columbia Falls, or someone just hungry for more than a meal, your visit to Mudman Burgers can be part of something eternal.

For more information about Mudman Burgers, or to get involved with www.pottersfield.org. Come hungry — leave blessed.

Media Contact

Tom Donovan, Him First Media Group, 1 5165919955, [email protected], Him First Media Group

SOURCE Him First Media Group