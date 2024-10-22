Taste and Vote; Celebrate World Vegan Day at Swirls in Frederick!

Attendees of the free event will have a chance to taste and vote for their favorite flavors

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swirls of Frederick, a locally owned, one-of-a-kind, Mom & Pop, ice cream & coffee shop, is excited to announce World Vegan Day Taste & Vote. The free event on Friday, November 1, also known as World Vegan Day, will be held from 6pm-9pm at Swirls, 1305 W 7th Street, #10, Frederick, MD 21702 (Next to Giant Eagle.)

In addition to traditional dairy ice cream, Swirls currently has many vegan options including, soft-serve frozen almond milk D'Lite, Acai Bowls, vegan smoothies, dozens of bubble teas, cold brew and espresso bar beverages. Additionally two Maryland based ice cream companies, Always Ice Cream from Annapolis and Taharka Brothers from Baltimore, have donated

several small batch, scoop, vegan ice cream flavors for the event.

VOTE!

Attendees of the free event will have a chance to taste and vote for their favorite flavors. The most popular flavors selected in the vegan ice cream election will be available for the rest of World Vegan Month (November.) In addition to the vegan ice cream tasting, samples of vegan drinks and menu items will be provided.

Join us for the World Vegan Day Tasting Event at Swirls of Frederick on Friday, November 1 at 6pm- 9pm.

For more information about this upcoming event or hosting your next event at Swirls, visit Swirls at 1305 W 7th Street, #10, Frederick, MD 21702, or email us at: [email protected].

