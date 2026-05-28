TASTE AWARDS Honors Lidia Bastianich with the Anthony Bourdain Lifetime Achievement Award

The spirit of Anthony Bourdain's legacy was never simply about food, It was about curiosity, humanity, cultural understanding, and the ability to connect people through shared experiences. Post this

Through decades of work in culinary media, publishing, restaurants, and public television, Lidia Bastianich has become one of the world's most respected voices in food culture. Her work has consistently celebrated family, heritage, immigration, tradition, and the enduring role of cuisine in bringing people together across generations and communities.

"The spirit of Anthony Bourdain's legacy was never simply about food," said the TASTE AWARDS Awards Committee. "It was about curiosity, humanity, cultural understanding, and the ability to connect people through shared experiences. Lidia Bastianich's work has embodied those values for generations, helping audiences around the world experience food not only as cuisine, but as identity, memory, and connection."

The recognition will be featured as part of the upcoming TASTE AWARDS Honors special presentation, a curated television and streaming program celebrating influential voices in food, culture, travel, and culinary media. The presentation will include archival moments, reflections, and selected honorees whose work represents the evolving landscape of global food and cultural storytelling.

Often referred to as the "Oscars of Food, Fashion and Lifestyle Media," the TASTE AWARDS celebrate excellence across television, film, streaming, digital media, podcasts, photography, and emerging platforms that shape how audiences experience food, travel, health, style, and culture.

About the TASTE AWARDS

The TASTE AWARDS honor excellence in food, fashion, travel, health, lifestyle, and cultural media across television, film, streaming, digital, photography, podcasts, and radio. Produced by TasteTV, the awards spotlight creators, cultural voices, and industry leaders whose work shapes how audiences experience culture through media.

www.TheTasteAwards.com

Media Contact

Kevin ReedTasteTV, ReedTasteTV and the, 1 415-263-6800, [email protected], http://www.TheTasteAwards.com

SOURCE The TASTE AWARDS