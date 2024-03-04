Taste Canada NYC: Explore the Wines of Canada in New York March 2024

Canadian wines are as diverse as the country itself, and we are looking forward to increasing their availability here for all to savor. Post this

Canada's wine-growing regions are situated within the recognized growing zones of 30 and 50 degrees latitude north, which is shared by many other cool-climate wine regions of Europe. The primary wine-growing areas are the Niagara Peninsula in southern Ontario and the Okanagan Valley in southern British Columbia, along with other sub-regions in each of these provinces and smaller producing areas in Quebec and Nova Scotia. Although small in scale by world standards, wine is a growing business in Canada, with wineries sprouting up wherever soil and climate permit the growing of productive vines.

Jumpstarting the week on Monday, March 25th at Ocabanon NYC, The First Taste will be a dynamic mixer event (from 5:30PM - 7:30PM) aimed at showcasing Canadian winemakers and wines, as well as providing industry professionals with sneak-peak access to Canadian wines not yet available in the market. Hosted by Sommelier and Industry Veteran Chris Struck, the speed-dating-inspired event will pair attendees with a winemaker or principal, offering them a "first taste" of their wines, as well as an introduction to Canada's wine regions and the many styles and varieties of wine produced there.

"I am excited that this showing of Canadian wines is coming to the United States in such a special way," commented Chris Struck. "I have been keenly reading about and tasting these wines for years, and have had the opportunity to visit one of the country's unique winemaking regions, so I've seen firsthand the ongoing development from 'wines of potential' to 'wines that have realized their potential.' I'm thankful this collection is finally being shared with the NYC wine trade."

The First Taste will connect Canadian wineries with industry gatekeepers for the chance to discuss the boots-on-the-ground intelligence for New York's on-premise and off-premise sectors, ever-changing consumer preferences for styles and price points, and the overall market opportunity for Canadian wine in this market.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore Canada's diverse offerings through a First Taste of Atlantic Canadian oysters, provided by D'Eon Oyster Company (Yarmouth, Nova Scotia) and Foxley River, (Prince Edward Island). D'eon oysters grow in both lake and bay areas in Yarmouth, and the pristine waters offer an exceptional environment for aquatic life which feeds off of the Bay of Fundy. Foxley river flows northwest into Cascumpec Bay on the west side of Prince Edward Island, and the area thrives on estuary nutrients from the Gulf of the St. Lawrence.

The Taste Canada NYC experience will culminate with the grand walkaround tasting, The Great Grapes of Canada, on Tuesday, March 26th at the Consulate General of Canada in New York. The tasting will offer several networking and tasting opportunities throughout the day to introduce trade and media professionals to the high-quality wines being made in Canada, from varieties such as Riesling, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Franc, Gamay and Syrah along with well-known Canadian Icewine and Sparkling Wines made in the traditional method.

(10:30AM - 11:30AM): Taste Canada NYC Winemaker Networking Session

Private B2B meetings will be held for Canadian wine producers seeking representation. Trade professionals in relevant sectors of the wine industry will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with the winemakers, taste exclusive selections and learn more about Canadian wines available to them.

(12:00PM - 5:00PM) The 'Great Grapes of Canada' Grand Walkaround Tasting & Flash Tastings

The grand walkaround tasting will feature over 150+ wines from 29 different Canadian wineries from regions and appellations including Lake Erie North Shore and the Niagara Peninsula and its ten sub-appellations in Ontario , the Annapolis and Gaspereau Valley in Nova Scotia , and the Okanagan and Fraser Valley in British Columbia , and more.

(12:00PM - 2:00PM): Canadian Oyster Bar & Tasting

Sponsored by D'EON Oyster Company and Foxley River , attendees will have access to a one-of-a-kind tasting of Atlantic Canadian oysters, which they can taste along with wines from participating wineries.

Throughout the walkaround event, attendees short on time but wanting to learn more about Canadian wine from all regions will also have the opportunity to register to join three, 30-minute flash tastings, which will provide a deeper understanding of the diversity of wine styles and varieties and quality of Canadian wines:

( 1:00PM ) Sparkle and Ice

) Sparkle and Ice 2:00PM ) Great White North

) Great White North ( 3:00PM ) Canadian Reds from Coast to Coast

Participating wineries include: Bachelder, Benjamin Bridge, Big Head Wines, Black Sage Vineyard, Blomidon Estate Winery, Burrowing Owl Vineyards Ltd, Cave Spring Vineyard, Charles Baker Wines, Cloudsley Cellars, Drea's Wine Company, Henry of Pelham Family Estate Winery, Hidden Bench Estate Winery, Inniskillin Wines, Laughing Stock, Leaning Post Wines, Le Clos Jordanne, Lightfoot & Wolfville, Malivoire, Nk'Mip Cellars, Norman Hardie Winery, Osoyoos Larose, Pillitteri Estates Winery, Planters Ridge, Reif Estate Winery, Rosewood Winery & Meadery, Seaside Pearl Farmgate Winery, SpearHead Winery, Stratus Vineyards.

For more information about the event and schedule, or to sign up for either event, please contact [email protected].

For more information on Canada's cool climate wine growing regions, grape varieties and styles of wines produced, see the Wines of Canada website: https://winesofcanada.ca.

About the Wines of Canada

Canada's wine regions are primarily located between 41 and 50 degrees North. Ontario's characteristic limestone bedrock and its proximity to the Great Lakes make for wines with exceptional fruit and balanced acidity. The coastal breezes and cooler climate of Nova Scotia create fresh, crisp whites and sparkling wines, while British Columbia has the unique combination of extreme heat and cold that results in intense fruit driven, fresh and structured wines. All together, Canada's wine growing regions are comprised of 31,650 acres (12,808 hectares) with over 650 wineries.

