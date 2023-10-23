TASTE Hall of Fame Inductees include Harry Styles, Oprah Winfrey, Linda Evangelista, Bob's Burgers, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Sanjeev Kapoor Khazana

The TASTE Awards celebrate the year's best in food, fashion, travel and lifestyle programs on Television, in Film, Online and Streaming Video, and in Podcasts and on Radio. Post this

The Annual Awards have included appearances by stars, celebrities, producers and executives from networks and platforms such as the Food Network, the Style Network, Bravo, the Cooking Channel, Sony Pictures, DreamWorks, TLC, Discovery Communications, Lifetime Network, E! Entertainment Television, PBS, APT, Create TV, NBC, ABC, BBC, the CW, HGTV, the Travel Channel, HD Net, Hulu, YouTube, Vimeo, Vice, LiveWell Network, Esquire Network, Bio/FYI Channel, iHeart Radio, HBO, MyxTV, Small Screen Network, StyleHaul, PTA, Zagat, Mode Media, WatchMojo, Netflix, Amazon Prime, AMC International, Lifetime Network, Buzzed, Vox Media, Gusto TV, MyCleo TV, Recipe.TV, FNL, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and more.

11th TASTE Hall of Fame Inductees are:

Air France

Alicia Silverstone

All in the Industry with Shari Bayer

Baek Jong -won (S. Korea)

-won (S. Korea) Bob's Burgers

Catherine Fulvio

Check, Please! Arizona

Chef JJ Johnson

Darius Cooks

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Fit 2 Stitch

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma

Gwyneth Paltrow

Harry Styles

HBO/Max

Hulu

Julia Collin Davison (America's Test Kitchen)

(America's Test Kitchen) Julie Andrieu and Les carnets de Julie (France)

and Les carnets de Linda Evangelista

Lisa Vanderpump

Living By Design with Jake and Jazz

Lorna Maseko

Masterchef Mexico ( Mexico )

) MotorWeek

Nailed It!

Oprah Winfrey

Roku

Sanjeev Kapoor Khazana ( India )

( ) Sophia Roe

Steven Raichlen

The Grape Nation

The Speakeasy

Un DDner Presque Parfait (France)

Zoe Bakes / Zoe Francois

Previous TASTE HALL OF FAME Inductees and photos can be seen at www.TasteHallofFame.com.

In addition to the TASTE HALL OF FAME Inductees, The TASTE AWARDS Committee also announces that program, video, film, and radio nominations are now being accepted for the upcoming awards event in Hollywood.

The 15th Annual TASTE Awards celebrate the year's best in food, fashion, and lifestyle programs on Television, in Film, Online and Streaming Video, and in Podcasts and on Radio. Attendees, nominees, honorees and winners include television, web and radio celebrities and tastemakers from across the country.

Producers, stations, channels, studios, creators and hosts may submit nominations between through November 2nd, 2023. Finalists are announced in January, and the Winners are celebrated at an awards event in spring 2024 in Beverly Hills. To submit a nomination for any category, go to www.TheTasteAwards.com

As an awards show and as an industry networking and validation event, the TASTE AWARDS have launched several notable business partnerships and projects for nominees, winners, presenters, and sponsors as well as new awards categories that have evolved with the current industry environment, technology, and platforms.

For more information about the TASTE Awards, go to www.TheTasteAwards.com, as well as get updates on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/TASTEAwards.

Media Contact

Kevin Reed, TasteTV and the TASTE AWARDS, 1 415-263-6800, [email protected], http://www.TheTasteAwards.com

SOURCE TasteTV and the TASTE AWARDS