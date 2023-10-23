TASTE Hall of Fame Inductees include Harry Styles, Oprah Winfrey, Linda Evangelista, Bob's Burgers, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Sanjeev Kapoor Khazana

The TASTE AWARDS Committee, organizers of the Annual TASTE AWARDS celebrating the best in Food, Fashion, Travel, Health and Lifestyle programming on Television, in Film, in Online & Streaming Video, and in Apps, Radio, Podcasts and Photography, is pleased to announce the inductees in the Eleventh Class of the TASTE HALL OF FAME.
LOS ANGELES and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The TASTE AWARDS Committee, organizers of the Annual TASTE AWARDS celebrating the best in Food, Fashion, Travel, Health and Lifestyle programming on Television, in Film, in Online & Streaming Video, and in Apps, Radio, Podcasts and Photography, is pleased to announce the inductees in the Eleventh Class of the TASTE HALL OF FAME.
Eleventh year TASTE HALL OF FAME Inductees are selected based on either having received numerous TASTE AWARDS or finalist nominations over the years, or having made a significant impact in the world of taste and broadcast entertainment. Inductees range from television and movies, to online video, radio, and real world experiences.
The Annual Awards have included appearances by stars, celebrities, producers and executives from networks and platforms such as the Food Network, the Style Network, Bravo, the Cooking Channel, Sony Pictures, DreamWorks, TLC, Discovery Communications, Lifetime Network, E! Entertainment Television, PBS, APT, Create TV, NBC, ABC, BBC, the CW, HGTV, the Travel Channel, HD Net, Hulu, YouTube, Vimeo, Vice, LiveWell Network, Esquire Network, Bio/FYI Channel, iHeart Radio, HBO, MyxTV, Small Screen Network, StyleHaul, PTA, Zagat, Mode Media, WatchMojo, Netflix, Amazon Prime, AMC International, Lifetime Network, Buzzed, Vox Media, Gusto TV, MyCleo TV, Recipe.TV, FNL, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and more.
11th TASTE Hall of Fame Inductees are:
- Air France
- Alicia Silverstone
- All in the Industry with Shari Bayer
- Baek Jong-won (S. Korea)
- Bob's Burgers
- Catherine Fulvio
- Check, Please! Arizona
- Chef JJ Johnson
- Darius Cooks
- Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
- Fit 2 Stitch
- Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma
- Gwyneth Paltrow
- Harry Styles
- HBO/Max
- Hulu
- Julia Collin Davison (America's Test Kitchen)
- Julie Andrieu and Les carnets de Julie (France)
- Linda Evangelista
- Lisa Vanderpump
- Living By Design with Jake and Jazz
- Lorna Maseko
- Masterchef Mexico (Mexico)
- MotorWeek
- Nailed It!
- Oprah Winfrey
- Roku
- Sanjeev Kapoor Khazana (India)
- Sophia Roe
- Steven Raichlen
- The Grape Nation
- The Speakeasy
- Un DDner Presque Parfait (France)
- Zoe Bakes / Zoe Francois
Previous TASTE HALL OF FAME Inductees and photos can be seen at www.TasteHallofFame.com.
In addition to the TASTE HALL OF FAME Inductees, The TASTE AWARDS Committee also announces that program, video, film, and radio nominations are now being accepted for the upcoming awards event in Hollywood.
The 15th Annual TASTE Awards celebrate the year's best in food, fashion, and lifestyle programs on Television, in Film, Online and Streaming Video, and in Podcasts and on Radio. Attendees, nominees, honorees and winners include television, web and radio celebrities and tastemakers from across the country.
Producers, stations, channels, studios, creators and hosts may submit nominations between through November 2nd, 2023. Finalists are announced in January, and the Winners are celebrated at an awards event in spring 2024 in Beverly Hills. To submit a nomination for any category, go to www.TheTasteAwards.com
As an awards show and as an industry networking and validation event, the TASTE AWARDS have launched several notable business partnerships and projects for nominees, winners, presenters, and sponsors as well as new awards categories that have evolved with the current industry environment, technology, and platforms.
For more information about the TASTE Awards, go to www.TheTasteAwards.com, as well as get updates on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/TASTEAwards.
Media Contact
Kevin Reed, TasteTV and the TASTE AWARDS, 1 415-263-6800, [email protected], http://www.TheTasteAwards.com
SOURCE TasteTV and the TASTE AWARDS
Share this article