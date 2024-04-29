Taste the Difference: LaBelle Patrimoine's Heritage-Breed, Air-Chilled Chicken Now Available at Allen Brothers

Slower-grown, regeneratively-raised chicken provides best flavor, texture thanks to highest animal welfare, environmental standards

LANCASTER, Pa., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LaBelle Patrimoine, renowned for its commitment to delivering premium-quality, authentic heritage-breed chicken, proudly announces its partnership with Allen Brothers, a leading purveyor of gourmet meats, for customers to choose the superior taste and texture of LaBelle Patrimoine chicken that offers a culinary experience like no other.

LaBelle Patrimoine's heritage-breed chicken stands apart from conventional poultry with its unparalleled flavor and quality. Raised with care on family farms in Lancaster, PA, LaBelle Patrimoine chickens undergo a slow-growth process, roam freely on pasture, are nourished with an all-vegetarian diet and are never given antibiotics. They are then air-chilled to lock in flavor and avoid unwanted retained water which is the norm with conventional chicken. This meticulous approach results in chickens that are not only tastier but also better for the farmers and the planet.

"We are thrilled to partner with such a quality purveyor as Allen Brothers to provide yet another place for individuals and restaurants alike to choose our quality products," said Mike Charles, Founder and CEO, LaBelle Patrimioine. "We love Allen Brother's guiding principle 'never compromise' as that is exactly how we have run our business for generations. Our partnership signifies a commitment to providing consumers access to the finest-quality poultry."

Just in time for grilling season, customers can now enjoy LaBelle Patrimoine chicken, knowing they are treating themselves to the best quality and taste. Whole, split or spatchcock chickens are now available here, with additional products like LaBelle Patrimoine chicken breasts and ground chicken coming soon.

"With LaBelle Patrimoine now available at Allen Brothers, customers can elevate their dining experience and savor the richness of flavor that only authentic heritage-breed chicken can deliver," said Robin Blank, Marketing Director, Allen Brothers. "We are honored to offer LaBelle Patrimoine's products as the brand is a testament to our commitment to quality and sustainability. Their slower-grown, pasture-raised approach is a welcome addition as it gives our customers a choice not only for the best-tasting chicken but also a way to do their part for animal welfare and the environment by choosing a regeneratively-raised product."

LaBelle Patrimione is certified by Global Animal Partnership's Better Chicken Project and is part of the Better Chicken Commitment. It has also received Regeneratively Raised status from the U.S.D.A. further demonstrating the brand's unwavering dedication to quality and sustainability from all angles.

About Labelle Patrimoine:

LaBelle Patrimoine is a Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based provider of premium poultry products, committed to delivering the highest quality and best taste while prioritizing animal welfare and sustainability. It was founded by a sixth-generation chicken farmer, Mike Charles, to provide consumers with delicious and ethically sourced poultry products that are "grown as promised," including heritage air-chilled chickens and turkeys, as well as organic eggs. For more information, please visit https://www.labelle-patrimoine.com/.

About Allen Brothers:

Founded in 1893 in Chicago's historic Union Stock Yards, Allen Brothers stands as a beacon of culinary excellence, celebrated as the Home of The Great Steakhouse Steaks®. Our legacy includes mastering the art of selecting and aging the finest USDA Prime beef to supply America's premier restaurants and discerning chefs. Beyond beef, our range includes premium heritage breed pork and chicken, succulent lamb, and sustainably sourced wild-caught seafood, all from a select group of farms and fisheries that meet our high standards. Our unwavering commitment to quality ensures an exceptional dining experience, continuing the proud tradition of Allen Brothers.

Media Contact

Kate Lowery, LaBelle Patrimoine, 1 5126570925, [email protected], https://www.labelle-patrimoine.com

SOURCE LaBelle Patrimoine