Taste the Difference: The Sustainable Approach to Canada's Food Island, Prince Edward Island

Savor responsibly on the smallest Canadian province off the eastern coast

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Known for its rolling hills, fertile farmland, and delicious seafood, Prince Edward Island emerges as a thriving center for sustainable culinary exploration. In 2024, Canada's Food Island offers visitors the chance to enjoy a wide selection of cuisine while combating food waste and supporting the local community.

Prince Edward Island embodies the commitment to sustainable gastronomy with every bite, from a zero-waste, nonprofit dinner series of culinary innovation to the Inn at Bay Fortune's immersive farm-to-table "FireWorks Feast".

An island collective: 10 Chefs, 10 Courses, Zero Waste

A nonprofit ongoing dinner series honoring Prince Edward Island's people, places, and provisions, an island collective is driven by the desire to counteract food waste in the industry. This initiative showcases Chef Nick Chindamo's and partner Marie's dedication to creative expression, cultural exploration and collaboration, all while respecting the province's local resources. The exclusive dining experience will occur in Prince Edward Island bi-annually in April and mid-December before Christmas and features 10 chefs tasked with the creation of 10 courses using assigned ingredients that adhere to a zero-waste commitment. Guests are presented with a blind tasting menu, with only severe food allergies considered for modifications, and each dish is introduced by its creator. All profits will contribute to the "island collective sustainability fund", which will aid in launching the "island collective sustainability award" in late 2024, rewarding a young chef who demonstrates a passion for progressive and sustainable cooking, emphasizing zero-waste practices. Visit https://www.islandcollective.org/reservations for updates and details on the 2024 series.

The Table Culinary Studio: The Chef's Table

Travelers seeking a meal of rural excellence can head to The Table Culinary Studio in New London for The Chef's Table experience. A new seven-course menu is designed each week and only displayed to visitors upon arrival. Featuring dishes with ingredients from land and sea and expertly crafted and presented by Executive Chef Hunter Guindon, attendees will experience an introduction to each dish, along with details about the local fishers, producers, and farmers who provided each component. Table-side visits from the chef will offer insight into the culinary inspirations. Rates are $170 CAD per person plus tax, hospitality is included, and beverages are available at an additional cost. The Table will open for the 2024 season on May 16, 2024. The Table will open for the 2024 season on May 16, 2024. For reservation booking and further information, visit https://www.thetablepei.ca/home.

The FireWorks Feast at The Inn at Bay Fortune

From May to October, Island visitors can discover the FireWorks Feast, a farm-to-table dining experience at The Inn at Bay Fortune in Bay Fortune. The feast offers a multi-course meal including a bread course, maritime chowder, earth plate and salad course, shared plate, meat or catch of the day with vegetables course, and farm dessert in front of a 25-foot live-fire hearth. Overnight guests of The Inn at Bay Fortune are guaranteed places at the table. The experience also incorporates a culinary farm tour with a petite farm taste, an oyster hour featuring ember roasted oysters, unlimited raw oysters and three fire stations over which hors d'oeuvre's cooked or smoked, a toast with sparkling wine, and homemade marshmallows roasted over an open fire. The feast is $255 CAD per person plus tax and includes gratuities with beverages available for purchase on site. From May to mid-July, the Culinary Farm Tour will start at 5 p.m., followed by Oyster Hour at 6 p.m., and the FireWorks Feast at 7 p.m. AST. From mid-July to October, the Culinary Farm Tour will take place at 4 p.m., with Oyster Hour at 5 p.m., and the FireWorks Feast at 6 p.m. AST. Visit https://innatbayfortune.com/fireworks/ for details and reservations.

Culinary Kayak Tours at Nature Space Eco Resort

Nature Space Eco Resort in St. Peter's Harbour will begin its culinary kayak tours on June 26 for travelers to explore the local flavors of the Island. Three tours, including the new Oyster on the Beach Tour, Oyster Lover's Kayak Tour at Raspberry Point Oyster Company, and the Beach Feast Kayak Tour will offer travelers signature farm to fork adventures. The Oyster on the Beach Tour is a two-and-a-half-hour experience featuring a half-hour kayak trip up to the beach, a small beach bonfire, and the chance to shuck and enjoy both grilled oysters and oysters casino cooked over the fire. The tour will be $129 CAD plus tax per person. An extended version of The Oyster on the Beach Tour, The Beach Feast Kayak Tour on-site every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. includes a three-course, five-hour beach feast with premium Prince Edward Island oysters, scallops, homemade bread, salads, desserts and more. During this tour, participants will paddle down a still water creek and explore the history and ecology of the area before paddling up to the north shore and landing at the dunes. There, a tent is set up with the past oyster biologist for the province where visitors can learn to shuck, ask questions, and prepare oysters three ways. The Beach Feast Kayak Tour will be $249 CAD plus tax per person. The Oyster Lover's Kayak Tour, every Tuesday in the morning and afternoon, allows participants to paddle on top of an active oyster farm while learning about the province's renowned oyster industry, then return to shore to shuck and enjoy. This experience is $129 CAD plus tax per person. Tours will be available for booking by March.

