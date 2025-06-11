Tastewise Raises $50M to Scale its GenAI Suite for Food Industry Marketing and Sales

"Tastewise is redefining how companies navigate ever-evolving consumer demand by turning complex data into revenue-generating action," said Terry Doyle, Managing Partner, TELUS Global Ventures. Post this

Tastewise bridges the gap by combining brand data with trillions of real-time food signals to automate marketing and sales execution across the F&B industry. From retail to foodservice, the platform integrates into daily workflows – turning data into sales materials, campaigns, and product placements on shelves and menus. Its GenAI delivers ready-to-use content in real time, helping brands move faster and smarter; clients have cut launch timelines by 6–8 months and saved millions on execution costs.

"F&B companies face a perfect storm – from margin pressure and competitive retail space to shifting consumer behavior and global volatility," said Alon Chen, CEO and co-founder of Tastewise. "The ability to change course quickly is everything. Our platform doesn't just uncover what drives consumers – it helps brands act on that insight. This investment allows us to scale globally while continuing to empower our partners to stay agile, relevant, and ahead of change."

At Kroger, Tastewise insights helped reposition an existing product line – moving quickly from early testing to a rollout across hundreds of stores, supported by data-driven storytelling and a clear go-to-market plan. As the industry continues to shift rapidly, this kind of speed and adaptability is essential. Today, Tastewise supports 80% of the world's top food and beverage companies, including Mars, Campbell's, and Kraft Heinz.

"At Kraft Heinz, a deep understanding of rapidly evolving consumer needs and trends, fueled by data-driven insights, is critical," said Peter Hall, Kraft-Heinz President of Away-from-Home, North America. "Tastewise's generative AI accelerates our execution speed, enabling us to proactively anticipate and deliver relevant innovations that consistently satisfy both our business goals and what consumers want."

Tastewise will use the new funding to fuel its growth in North America, Europe, and APAC, while expanding its toolset and deepening integration with leading marketing tech stacks.

Tastewise is the leading food & beverage intelligence platform, transforming trend data into marketing and sales execution with Gen-AI. Powered by trillions of food-specific data points and built with food & beverage-native AI, Tastewise helps the world's top brands act faster, grow smarter, and reach consumers where it matters. Customers include PepsiCo, Kraft Heinz, Mars, and Givaudan.

