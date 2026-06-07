Tastewise reveals the five emerging food trends fueling Gen Z's appetite

"Food trends come and go, and data is the only reliable way to identify which ones are worth pursuing. Brands need agents working alongside their teams to spot emerging trends and build the right assets before the moment passes," said Miriam Aniel Oved, Head of Integrated Marketing of Tastewise. Post this

Drawing on the industry's most comprehensive F&B data – and trained AI agents built to spot emerging patterns in real time – Tastewise has identified a fundamental shift in how these young consumers view food; not solely for its nutritional value or as a means of indulgence, but for the comfort, experience, functional benefits, and expression of identity it provides, which is shaping emerging trends such as:

1. Chinamaxxing puts Malatang on the map

Chinese culture has gone mainstream among Gen Z, with the young generation tapping into traditional wellness, clothing, and cuisine. One dish capitalizing on this momentum is Malatang – a choose-your-own-bowl Sichuan street food – with consumer interest up 88% year-over-year (YOY). Aligning with broader demand for customizable dishes (+144%), intense flavors (+304%), and warming foods (+42%), Malatang has all the ingredients for sustained, long-term growth.

2. Nostalgia: Gen Z's most in-demand ingredient

Uncertainty is fueling 'foodstalgia', with Gen Z turning to familiar childhood foods for emotional comfort. Consumer interest in Diet Coke (+235% YoY), strawberry milk (+226% YoY), instant noodles (+224% YoY), and chocolate chip cookies (+173%) has surged in the past year.

Likewise, comfort food is driving 3.3x more engagement among Gen Z (YoY) – turning yesterday's staples into today's most talked-about foods.

3. Adding froth and function to Gen Z's coffee

Gen Z is topping their daily coffee with cold foam – a thicker, sweeter froth – with consumer interest up +57% YoY and related menu items up +161%. However, its appeal goes beyond indulgence. In particular, protein cold foam is gaining traction, tied to the growing demand for functional benefits, such as hormone balance (+55% YoY), stress relief (+30% YoY), and metabolism support (+24% YoY).

4. Food that reflects Gen Z's individuality

Gen Z is ditching set menus for meals that satisfy their appetite for self-expression. DIY formats – build-your-own bowls, poke, and noodle bars – are up +35% YoY, while savory dish customization has grown +24% YoY. With individuality baked into Gen Z's identity, this isn't a passing trend.

5. Soup for breakfast – a break from tradition

With Gen Z consumer interest up 273%, silky texture descriptors up +68%, and Japanese cuisine up 15% YoY, Asian-inspired soups are appealing to the Gen Z palette. However, not in the way most would expect. In contrast to mild, easy-on-the-stomach morning staples, hot, intense soups are growing in popularity in the Gen Z breakfast segment. Pho orders up +28% YoY, and breakfast ramen menu inclusions have surged +43% – making it one of the fastest-growing additions of 2026.

Methodology

Tastewise identified these trends using its real-time F&B data foundation, containing billions of data points covering retail, foodservice, home cooking, social, delivery, restaurant menus, and more. Within minutes, its agents – trained exclusively on F&B, not adapted for it – spot patterns and reveal emerging trends.

About Tastewise

Trusted by PepsiCo, Kraft Heinz, Nestlé, and over 80% of the world's leading food and beverage brands, Tastewise is the agentic intelligence system for food and beverage that turns the industry's most comprehensive data into custom agents that work where you work to expand distribution, accelerate innovation, and drive demand. Built on proprietary data covering retail, foodservice, home cooking, social, delivery, menus, K-12, and c-stores, and more, Tastewise agents deliver bespoke evidence, in-depth narratives, and complete assets – condensing innovation cycles into days, cutting research costs by 65%, and improving conversion rates by 25%.

Media Contact

Miriam Aniel Oved, Tastewise, 1 +1 704 991 5597, [email protected], https://tastewise.io/

SOURCE Tastewise