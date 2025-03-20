"Tasting Italy with Roberto Serrini" Wins Two Taste Awards, Creator Expands Vision for New Food & Travel Series

"This series is about more than just food—it's about the passion, artistry, and history that make Italy so special," said Serrini. "Winning these awards is an incredible honor, but what excites me most is the opportunity to bring audiences even deeper into the rich cultural fabric of Italy." Post this

For creator Roberto Serrini, this marks his sixth Taste Award, further cementing his reputation as a visionary in food and travel storytelling. Serrini's previous work includes the award-winning documentary Disco Sauce: The True Story of Penne Alla Vodka, which won the Bob Saget Award for Best Comedy Content. The film, a hilarious and eye-opening dive into one of Italy's most misunderstood dishes, is currently being developed into a series with Paul Storck at UTA and Ben Freedman of Picture Farm.

"This series is about more than just food—it's about the passion, artistry, and history that make Italy so special," said Serrini. "Winning these awards is an incredible honor, but what excites me most is the opportunity to bring audiences even deeper into the rich cultural fabric of Italy."

With its unique blend of humor, history, and visually stunning storytelling, Tasting Italy with Roberto Serrini is not just a show—it's an experience. As the series garners industry acclaim and a growing fanbase, networks and streaming platforms have a prime opportunity to bring this award-winning content to an even broader audience.

