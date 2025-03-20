"Tasting Italy with Roberto Serrini" Wins Two Taste Awards, Creator Expands Vision for New Food & Travel Series

The critically acclaimed food and travel series Tasting Italy with Roberto Serrini has taken home two prestigious Taste Awards this month—Best New Food and Travel Series and the premiere RB Cellars Award for Best Branded Content.
LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Produced by award-winning filmmaker Erin Judd and her renowned production company No Frames, the series has captivated audiences with its immersive storytelling, stunning cinematography, and vibrant exploration of Italian culture.
The series, produced in partnership with Tuscanini, an authority on authentic Italian cuisine, showcases the artistry behind Italy's regional food traditions, from ancient Balsamic Vinegar artisans in Modena to heritage Mediterranean Tuna fishermen in Sicily. Following this success, plans are already underway to expand the series—delving deeper into Italy's hidden culinary gems and spotlighting the country's most extraordinary artisans and chefs.
For creator Roberto Serrini, this marks his sixth Taste Award, further cementing his reputation as a visionary in food and travel storytelling. Serrini's previous work includes the award-winning documentary Disco Sauce: The True Story of Penne Alla Vodka, which won the Bob Saget Award for Best Comedy Content. The film, a hilarious and eye-opening dive into one of Italy's most misunderstood dishes, is currently being developed into a series with Paul Storck at UTA and Ben Freedman of Picture Farm.
"This series is about more than just food—it's about the passion, artistry, and history that make Italy so special," said Serrini. "Winning these awards is an incredible honor, but what excites me most is the opportunity to bring audiences even deeper into the rich cultural fabric of Italy."
With its unique blend of humor, history, and visually stunning storytelling, Tasting Italy with Roberto Serrini is not just a show—it's an experience. As the series garners industry acclaim and a growing fanbase, networks and streaming platforms have a prime opportunity to bring this award-winning content to an even broader audience.
