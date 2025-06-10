Tata & Howard Announces Relocation of Corporate Headquarters

The move reflects a major investment in our company and demonstrates our commitment to offering our clients the finest engineering services available. Post this

"We are thrilled to announce our move to new headquarters," said Jenna Rzasa, Co-President at Tata & Howard. "The move reflects a major investment in our company and demonstrates our commitment to offering our clients the finest engineering services available."

In addition to better serving client needs, the new headquarters also confirms Tata & Howard's commitment to their employee-owners. Every workspace now features electronically operated sit/stand desks, brand new furniture and equipment, expanded space for common areas, and an overall more comfortable and welcoming aesthetic.

"Since our inception in 1992, Tata & Howard has committed to creating a positive, supportive environment for both our clients and staff," added Karen Gracey, Tata & Howard Co-President. "Investing in our new corporate headquarters reinforces that commitment, offering modernization and comfort for our team, along with the capability to maintain the outstanding client service that has become synonymous with the Tata & Howard brand name."

Tata & Howard's new headquarters also has ample on-site parking and a convenient location in the heart of the Marlborough business district. Office hours of Monday-Friday from 8am-5pm remain the same. For more information about Tata & Howard and its relocation or services, visit www.tataandhoward.com.

About Tata & Howard, Inc.

Founded in 1992, Tata & Howard, Inc. is a 100% employee-owned water, wastewater, and stormwater consulting engineering firm dedicated to consistently delivering cost-effective, innovative project solutions. Working with clients as a trusted partner, Tata & Howard provides a full range of environmental engineering services, from concept to completion, as well as sustainable solutions including low impact development and LEED certified building. Tata & Howard has gained a solid reputation as an industry leader in the Northeast by bringing knowledge, integrity, and dedicated service to all sized markets, both public and private. With offices in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Arizona, Tata & Howard's national expansion has included projects in Louisiana, New Mexico, New York, and Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit www.tataandhoward.com.

Media Contact

Karen Gracey, Tata & Howard, Inc., 1 508-219-4021, [email protected], https://tataandhoward.com

SOURCE Tata & Howard, Inc.