Tatango and MissionWired Release 2025 Nonprofit Text Messaging Insights Report, Charting a Roadmap for Stronger Year-Round and Giving Season Fundraising

"This report reinforces what we're seeing - that text messaging is one of the most immediate, personal, and cost-effective channels available to nonprofits today...When every message counts, texting ensures a nonprofit's call to action is seen, felt, and acted on'" Kevin Fitzgerald, CEO of Tatango Post this

The findings reaffirm text messaging as one of the most effective and dependable channels for nonprofit fundraising and engagement. Fundraising messages achieved an average $4.38 ROI for every $1 spent, underscoring the channel's efficiency and reliability in reaching supporters quickly and directly. Engagement and cultivation texts - even those not directly soliciting donations - also delivered strong returns, with $3.03 ROI, proving that meaningful communication contributes to long-term fundraising outcomes.

The report also highlights that opt-out rates remain exceptionally low, averaging just 0.53%, and that nonprofits sending a higher frequency of texts actually experienced lower unsubscribe rates, confirming that consistent, well-timed communication builds retention rather than fatigue.

Among the report's key takeaways:

Texting is now a core pillar of digital fundraising. The average nonprofit sent 36 messages in 2024, with volume nearly tripling during the Giving Season.

Balanced messaging drives engagement. The most successful programs maintained a near 50/50 mix of fundraising and engagement content.

Timing influences results. Fundraising performance peaked between 4–5 p.m., and Saturday consistently ranked as the top day for conversions.

New programs can perform exceptionally well. Organizations launching text programs within the last two years achieved 2.5x higher ROI and 3.5x higher conversion rates than mature programs, showing that even newcomers can see immediate, measurable impact.

Pairing MMS and SMS amplifies results. Campaigns that followed an MMS fundraising message with an SMS reminder within three days produced 46% higher ROI.

"This report reinforces what we're seeing across the sector - that text messaging is one of the most immediate, personal, and cost-effective channels available to nonprofits today," said Kevin Fitzgerald, CEO of Tatango. "When every message counts, texting ensures a nonprofit's call to action is seen, felt, and acted on. The data validates that engagement itself is a driver of giving - not just the appeal."

"Text messaging is becoming a bigger and bigger part of how nonprofits connect with their supporters," said Kate Kline, CEO of MissionWired, "and we're learning in real-time about how to make the most of it. What's clear: it's not simply a tool for urgent moments, but a foundation for sustained fundraising growth."

Tatago and MissionWired are hosting a webinar to share findings from the Insight Report on November 6, 2025 at 2PM ET. Interested attendees can register here.

The 2025 Nonprofit Text Messaging Insights Report is available for free download.

About Tatango

Founded in 2007, Tatango is the leading text fundraising platform built exclusively for nonprofits. Nonprofits have raised more than $600 million with Tatango by turning text messaging into a trusted channel for donor engagement and giving. Learn more at tatango.com.

About MissionWired

MissionWired is a multi-channel agency serving the world's leading nonprofits and campaigns, helping mission-driven organizations harness data, storytelling, and technology to create impact at scale. Learn more at missionwired.com.

Media Contact

Geoff Alexander, Tatango, 1 919-475-6114, [email protected], www.tatango.com

SOURCE Tatango