Tatango Integrates Text Messaging to Increase Fundraising for Key Nonprofits' Events

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tatango, the leading text message platform for nonprofits, is helping iconic nonprofit organizations counter post-pandemic fundraising challenges with an ongoing rollout of fundraising-centric features in 2024. Organizations Tatango serves include March of Dimes, Alzheimer's Association, the USO, and United Women in Faith.

After COVID disrupted peer-to-peer fundraising and the related Run, Walk, and Ride events, mobile-centric strategies have become a critical way to recoup revenue. Nonprofit event teams need tools to help them achieve their fundraising goals by recruiting and engaging participants.

"Fundraising in 2024 can be challenging. Post-pandemic, engagement is down for many organizations, and the macro-economy is putting pressure on discretionary spending. Traditional digital channels are incredibly noisy making it difficult to engage with the right supporters. Revenue is still lagging $220 million behind pre-COVID levels and nonprofits need new ways to recapture both lapsed participants and lost fundraising dollars," said Tatango Director of Nonprofit Customer Experience, Mike Snusz. "Tatango helps nonprofits connect with key stakeholders around events to engage participants and bolster fundraising, allowing nonprofits to rapidly execute campaigns and get the message out when it counts."

"We are thrilled to support peer-to-peer fundraising efforts and help them achieve maximum results to amplify their mission," said Tatango CEO, Kevin Fitzgerald. "Tatango is committed to continuous innovation. Through ongoing platform updates, we provide simplified and rapid outreach for nonprofits, allowing them to reach tens of thousands of participants by enhancing event participant, and supporter experience and, ultimately, driving fundraising success. By providing organizations with a purpose-built platform for nonprofits, we empower them to effectively achieve their fundraising goals."

