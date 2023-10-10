Tatango Partners with Nuclavis to Reveal Mobile-First Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Strategy in the Post-COVID Era in Innovative Whitepaper

The whitepaper emphasizes the power of personalization, data-driven insights, and seamless integration between text messaging and mobile apps to empower nonprofits.

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tatango, the leading text message platform in the nonprofit sector, has partnered with Nuclavis, a digital marketing and mobile software company focused on nonprofits, in the creation and publication of a whitepaper entitled, "Winning Mobile-First Peer-to-Peer Strategy to Engage Participants and Maximize Fundraising."

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a 34 percent decline in revenue for the top 30 peer-to-peer programs. The proposed strategy in this whitepaper aims to bridge the $220 million gap that continues to exist today by providing cost-effective alternatives to traditional outreach methods, ensuring real-time engagement with participants and the rise of smartphone usage.

Tatango and Nuclavis aim to advance peer-to-peer fundraising strategies and provide guidance for nonprofits adapting to the post-COVID landscape. The whitepaper emphasizes the significance of utilizing text messaging and mobile applications for participant engagement and fundraising optimization. This approach integrates real-time engagement, cost-effectiveness, and personalized interactions to enhance participant involvement and fundraising efforts.

"We are excited to collaborate with Nuclavis and present insights showing nonprofits that when adding a mobile app and text messaging, the digital fundraising toolkit is ready to deliver big results. By meeting participants on their phones, we can ensure urgent communications are noticed and acted upon, in turn helping nonprofits meet their fundraising goals," said Geoff Alexander, Tatango's Chief Marketing Officer.

"With a mobile-first strategy, nonprofits can meet their constituents where they are. With a comprehensive mobile combination of texting and a mobile app, nonprofits can optimize user engagement, improve communication, and maximize fundraising." said Kathy Kempff Nuclavis Founder and Chief Executive Officer, "We're thrilled to partner with Tatango, bringing leading-edge mobile technology to the nonprofit sector."

This whitepaper is anticipated to have a significant impact on the peer-to-peer fundraising landscape, providing nonprofits with valuable insights to navigate and excel in an evolving digital environment.

On October 18, 2023, at 11 AM CST/12 PM ET, Tatango and Nuclavis are hosting a webinar to share the contents of the whitepaper in a session called "Unlocking the Power of Mobile".

