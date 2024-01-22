Tate Goes Above and Beyond with Tate Alustra: Engineering Excellence Meets Superior Structural Ceiling Performance

JESSUP, Md., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tate, a renowned leader in innovative solutions for data centers, is thrilled to unveil Tate Alustra, the latest breakthrough in Aluminum Structural Ceilings. This advanced product is meticulously designed to exceed customer expectations and provide an exceptional solution for simplifying the design and construction process of grid ceilings in data centers.

"Tate Alustra, the newest Structural Ceiling Grid product from Tate combines the strength and versatility of Tate Strut with a lightweight extruded aluminum design which will elevate the future of data center design to a sustainable digital landscape. Tate's latest data center innovation shows the possibility to achieve sustainability goals without compromising on impact" -Dustin Hostetter, Global Product Director at Tate.

Tate Alustra boasts a remarkable design, optimized to offer superior performance and unparalleled ease of installation. This innovative aluminum grid features a strut-like profile and typical strut connectors, resulting in a lightweight, ultra-strong ceiling system that is not only easy to transport but also effortless to install.

One of the standout features of Tate Alustra is its extrusion profile, which provides two connection options for suspending equipment and infrastructure within a data center. The channel and spring nut connection offers a secure attachment that minimizes the risk of over-torqueing, ensuring the longevity and performance of the grid. Alternatively, the 3/8" threaded slot allows for the direct attachment of bolts and all-thread components to the grid.

The heavy-duty aluminum profile of Tate Alustra flexibility when it comes to suspending the grid from the building's structure. With connection spacing of up to 8 feet apart, Tate Alustra maintains a high load performance making it a top choice for data center architects and builders.

Combining Tate Alustra with our light structural grid profiles enables the creation of any desired layout, from standard 2'x2' or 2'x4' ceiling tiles to customized configurations for different ceiling materials or even open ceilings. Tate provides a comprehensive range of hardware, including bolts, washers, nuts, connectors, turnbuckles, brackets, and hold-down clips. From turnbuckles to clips, everything you need is readily available and provided for your convenience.

Tate Alustra standard in elegant black or white painted extrusions, offering a sleek and modern appearance that complements any data center design. However, for those seeking more color options, Tate Alustra is offered in gray and various other colors to accommodate your aesthetic preferences.

Tate is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine industry standards. Tate Alustra represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing exceptional products and services to the data center community.

For more information on Tate Alustra and Tate's comprehensive range of solutions for data centers, please visit our website at www.tateinc.com.

About Tate:

Tate is an industry leader in the manufacture and design, research and development, and sales and distribution of data center and raised access floors. Tate's products include structural ceilings and data center containment and infrastructure distribution solutions, and concrete and steel raised floor panels. The company provides its clients with floor-to-ceiling solutions which work together to maximize performance. Tate is headquartered south of Baltimore in Jessup, Maryland, and is a member of the Kingspan Group of companies.

