Tate® Inc. installs 1,292.16 kW of rooftop solar at Pennsylvania facility

The system contributes to the company's Planet Passionate environmental goals.

RED LION, Pa., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tate® Inc., a market leader in the manufacturing of raised access floors and data center management solutions, and DSD Renewables (DSD) have completed the installation of a 1,292.16 kW solar rooftop system at Tate's Red Lion, PA facility.

The system will generate 1,542,100 kWh of energy annually, which will be used to power welders, lighting, and other machinery to support the company's manufacturing processes. In order to reach this level of generation, the 2,692 panels cover the majority of the building's 200,000 square foot roof.

"The solar PV installation is a huge step forward in Red Lion's journey to support our Planet Passionate initiatives," said Brad Mackie, Tate's Plant Manager. "This system will produce 20% of our electricity requirements. It is fantastic to lead the local manufacturing sector in reducing our collective carbon footprint."

"Our latest solar installation at Tate's Pennsylvania facility marks the continuation of our strong partnership," said Jason Chiang, Senior Director of Commercial Origination at DSD. "We applaud Tate's actions to reduce their environmental impact and we are honored to help them achieve their sustainability goals."

As a division of Kingspan, Tate is part of the company's ambitious ten-year global sustainability program, Planet Passionate. All Kingspan companies throughout the world participate in this initiative, which aims to impact three major global issues: climate change, circularity, and protection of our natural world. The solar PV system was installed as part of the Planet Passionate program and the energy generated at the Red Lion facility will account for about 20% of the building's total energy usage. Just last year Tate completed the installation of 561.12 kW solar rooftop system at Tate's Jessup, MD, facility.

Other Planet Passionate initiatives that Tate is implementing include the elimination of all company waste being sent to landfill (which was achieved in 2020), rainwater harvesting at its Red Lion, PA, facility and making the conversion to all electric company cars.

For more information about the Planet Passionate program, visit https://www.tateinc.com/us/en/about-us/sustainability/

About Tate

Tate, Inc. is an industry leader in the research and development, sales and distribution of raised access floors and data center infrastructure solutions. Tate's products include concrete and steel raised floor panels, structural ceilings and data center containment and infrastructure distribution solutions. The company provides its clients with floor-to-ceiling solutions which work together to maximize performance. Tate, Inc. is headquartered south of Baltimore in Jessup, Maryland, and is a member of the Kingspan Group of companies. To learn more about Tate, visit www.tateinc.com.

About DSD Renewables

DSD Renewables (DSD) is a renewable energy solutions platform enabling a more sustainable future by deploying and operating renewable energy solutions, making solar, storage, and EV charging infrastructure more accessible to commercial, industrial, and municipal partners. With in-house expertise, a broad scope of capabilities, and the proprietary DSD Connect Platform, our team provides resources to industry partners and customers across the US, accelerating the deployment and scale of renewable energy to meet aggressive sustainability and net-zero goals. To learn more, visit DSDRenewables.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

