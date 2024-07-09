Tatiana Gutsu the 1992 Gymnastics Olympic Gold Medalist in the All-Around from Ukraine Crowned Mrs. Michigan and Will Compete for National Crown at Mrs. USA Pageant

"I am honored to have the opportunity to be Mrs. Michigan 2024. This is truly a dream come true and I'm looking forward to competing in the 2024 Mrs. USA pageant. I can't wait to partner with Mrs. USA's charitable organization Love Without Boundaries," stated Mrs. Michigan Tatiana Gutsu. Post this

"I am honored to have the opportunity to represent Mrs. Michigan 2024. This is truly a dream come true of mine and I'm looking forward to competing in the 2024 Mrs. USA pageant. I can't wait to partner with Mrs. USA's charitable organization Love Without Boundaries. As someone who works with children, I am proud to work with Mrs. USA to further their humanitarian mission in assisting vulnerable children," said Tatiana Gutsu, owner of Tatiana Gutsu Gymnastics Academy.

This is not the first time the spotlight has shone on Tatiana Gutsu. She grew up in poverty in Odessa Ukraine and at the age of seven was identified as having outstanding talent and was enrolled in a national gymnastics academy. Tatiana trained rigorously for several years with the USSR National Team and then became a member of the Ukrainian National Team. In addition to winning hundreds of gymnastics awards and medals, her gymnastics achievements include five gold medals in the 1990 European Championship in Madrid. She also won five gold medals including the all-around in the 1991 European Championship in Brussels Belgium, team gold and a silver and bronze in the 1991 World Championships in Indianapolis USA. In 1992 she won the European Championship all-around gold medal with two other gold medals, one silver and one bronze in Nantes France. In 1992 she became the first Ukrainian female in the history of the Olympic Games to win a gold medal. At the 1992 Olympic games she won the all-around gold medal, a silver medal on the uneven bars and a bronze on the floor exercise.

Tatiana moved to the US at 17 years old. She is now an entrepreneur, mother, wife, public speaker, and humanitarian. She owns Tatiana Gutsu Gymnastics Academy, where she trains the next generation of gymnastics athletes and any adults who want to learn the sport. She is also a Special Olympics Michigan gymnastics coach and works with many children who have special needs.

In 2022, Tatiana founded the Global Humanitarian Organization. This group helps the Ukrainian Volunteers Fund. The partnership helps elderly people, people with special needs and women with children who have been impacted by the war and delivers all necessary items for kids and the elderly. Recently, Tatiana founded The Empowerment Zone. She works with people one on one and in groups to help everyone pursue their dreams and find their Gold Medal Moment. Additionally, Tatiana is a sought after speaker by many business organizations and schools. She brings her inspirational journey of poverty to champion to business owners with stories of her life that showcase how resilience, courage, and hard work can bring anyone a Gold Medal Moment.

The Mrs. USA Pageant partners with Love Without Boundaries which is a 501c3 international charity that provides hope and healing to vulnerable children and their underserved communities through its education, nutrition, medical, and foster care programs. To join them in helping to touch the lives of these children please go to http://www.lwbkids.org. You can access information at Instagram.com/wb_foundation.

Tatiana is excited to be a contestant in the Mrs. USA pageant to represent the state she has called home since 1994.

"The state of Michigan has been my home for many years and the opportunity to showcase the magnificence of everything that we have and who we are is something I look forward to when I get to Omaha. I want to show everyone that we are the greatest state in the USA and I can't wait to tell my message via social media about Michigan and how great the Mrs. USA pageant is regarding its charitable endeavors. We are making a difference every day," stated Tatiana Gutsu.

