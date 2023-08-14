Tattoo Removal is Trending, With 28 Million Americans Experiencing Tattoo Regret

"Old tattoos can be a reminder of a life left behind," said Jo Kelton, COO of Removery. "By removing them, we help our clients evolve to brighter futures and a new version of themselves. We want to empower people to embrace change and help them feel confident in their new path." Tweet this

Americans get 11 million new tattoos every year, as determined in the analysis. Removery's mission is to provide safe, effective, and accessible tattoo removal services in a judgment-free setting for those who choose to move on from a tattoo that no longer represents them. Removery found the largest group of people getting tattoos removed are aged 18-33 (62%), followed by 34-49 (39%), 50-65 (8%) and 66+ (1%).

When looking at the "why" behind tattoo removal, Removery found five primary reasons in its study. These include losing initial meaning, desire to get new art, tattoo quality, and life and career changes.

"As we age, our tastes can evolve," said Carmen Vanderheiden Brodie, Co-Founder and VP of Clinical Operations at Removery. "Many people have tattoos on their bodies that are a representation of their past and a daily reminder of who they are not today. At Removery, we want to help people reflect on the outside, who they are on the inside."

"Old tattoos can be a reminder of a life left behind," said Jo Kelton, COO of Removery. "By removing them, we help our clients evolve to brighter futures and a new version of themselves. We want to empower people to embrace change and help them feel confident in their new path."

A timeline of modern tattoo design trends ranging from the 1950s to today is also included in this study. From cherry designs in the 1980s to feathers in the early 2000s, tattoo trends have changed over the years and Removery's goal is to support its clients to move on from the ones that may have not stood the test of time.

Removery uses the latest and best technology in laser tattoo removal. The PicoWay® laser's pulse duration is one-trillionth of a second—200 times faster than how long it takes a bee to flap its wings. On average, 8-12 treatments are required to remove a tattoo completely.

"When it comes to tattoo removal results, the type of technology used and your provider's expertise highly impact treatment outcomes," said Vanderheiden Brodie. "Our Clinical Advisory Board determined the PicoWay® laser by Candela to be the gold standard of tattoo removal after multiple studies, and we continue to evaluate new technologies as they become available. It's simple – we make it easy for our clients to choose the best."

For the Ultimate Tattoo Removal Infographic for 2023 with this data and commonly asked questions about tattoo removal, please visit removery.com/tattoo-removal-facts.

For more information on Removery or to make an appointment, please call 866-602- 2561 or visit removery.com

Removery, the world's tattoo removal experts, helps people reflect on the outside who they are on the inside. Home to the world's first tattoo removal Clinical Advisory Board dedicated to the advancement of the industry, Removery's research empowers its tattoo removal specialists to deliver the safest, most effective and most accessible laser tattoo removal procedures using the state-of-the-art PicoWay® laser system. To date, Removery has delivered over 1 million treatments across 150+ studios in the United States, Canada and Australia.

