Taurus Industrial Group and Eserv Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation Across U.S. Onshore Energy and Industrial Sectors.

"We bring a truly end-to-end service offering that enhances outcomes across every phase of the asset lifecycle." Post this

The partnership coincides with Eserv's recent expansion into the U.S. market, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to supporting global industries with smarter, safer, and more sustainable digital solutions.

By combining Taurus's capabilities in engineering, automation, electrical, instrumentation, mechanical, and construction services with Eserv's AS-TEG™ digital twin SaaS platform, the alliance enables a seamless integration of digital tools across the full project lifecycle - from front-end planning and design to construction and long-term maintenance.

Hari Gopu, CEO of Taurus Industrial Group, said:

"Our collaboration with Eserv is unique and redefines what's possible for our clients. Where many platforms fall short is in their ability to tie the benefits of a technology platform with real-world project execution that aligns with the customers' needs. That's not the case here and we bring a truly end-to-end service offering that enhances outcomes across every phase of the asset lifecycle."

Together, the companies aim to deliver measurable impact:

Mitigate design, fabrication and construction errors.

Strengthen collaboration across onsite and remote teams.

Over 20% faster project delivery timelines.

Over 90% reduction in onsite visual, dimensional and verification surveys.

Reduce project risks and lifecycle costs as well as increasing asset uptime.

These outcomes are made possible through Eserv's AS-TEG™ platform, which enables remote, reality-based decision-making by bridging the gap between design and operational reality. The platform has already been adopted by major energy operators globally and is now being deployed across U.S. projects through this new alliance.

Dan Millard, CEO of Eserv, commented:

"This partnership with Taurus represents a significant step forward in our U.S. strategy. Taurus's boots-on-the-ground expertise, paired with our digital innovation, creates a compelling value proposition for clients looking to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and drive smarter decision-making across their operations."

Unmatched Service Offering

This partnership offers a scalable alliance for complex projects simplifying workflows and enabling more agile, data-driven operations. "We believe this offering is unrivalled with significant value outcomes for customers." said Mr. Gopu. Through combining the technical front-end, engineering and project execution capabilities, and the power of the AS-TEGTM platform, this partnership brings a one-stop solution for customers from inception to long-term maintenance.

About Taurus Industrial Group

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Taurus Industrial Group delivers integrated end-to-end services across the energy, petrochemical, power, refining, and industrial markets. With a footprint spanning Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Utah, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario, Taurus supports both greenfield and brownfield environments from front-end engineering through to construction and maintenance.

About Eserv

Eserv is a leading provider of digital twin software technology for complex industrial assets, both on and offshore. Its AS-TEG™ platform empowers asset owners and operators to make faster, safer, and more sustainable decisions by transforming physical assets into intelligent, data-rich digital environments. Eserv supports clients across oil & gas, carbon capture, nuclear, thermal, and renewable sectors globally.

Media Contacts:

Taurus Industrial Group

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.taurusig.com

Eserv

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.eserv-int.com

Media Contact

Hari Gopu, Taurus Industrial Group, 1 (713) 676-1201, [email protected], www.taurusig.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Taurus Industrial Group