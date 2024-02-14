Tax Calculations Are No Longer A Daunting Task With Latest 2024 EzPaycheck Payroll Software

The newest updates to ezPaycheck 2024 payroll software includes payroll tax calculations for greater peace of mind to business owners all over the US Post this

ezPaycheck's graphical interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, importing data, calculating payroll (including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks). New companies can download and test this software with no obligation by visiting https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

Nonprofits get the following unique features and more in ezPaycheck payroll software all for one flat rate of $149 per calendar year.

-Options for churches and nonprofits when setting up tax deductions customized to individual employees with ezPaycheck payroll software

Supports stub only printing

-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously at no additional cost.

-Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.

-Supports network access.

Priced at $149.00 per calendar year for a single user version, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software,

accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Contact Information

Casey Yang, Director

Halfpricesoft.com

8201 164th Ave NE, Suite 200

Redmond, WA 98052

Email: [email protected]

Fax: (866) 909-6448

https://www.halfpricesoft.com/

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE halfpricesoft.com