Tax Controversy Law Firm, Taylor Nelson Amitrano LLP, Appearing in 2023 August and September Issues of Forbes and Fortune Magazines

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Taylor Nelson Amitrano LLP, a prominent tax controversy law firm located in Orange County, CA, proudly announces the publication of an insightful advertorial in both Forbes and Fortune magazines entitled, "A Wealth of Tax Knowledge." The advertorial provides an overview of the firm's unparalleled expertise and services in the area of tax controversy law.

The advertorial sheds light on the firm's steadfast dedication to tax controversy law and showcases the expertise of A. Lavar Taylor, founder and managing partner of Taylor Nelson Amitrano LLP. With a background as an IRS attorney, and an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Central District of California Tax Division, Taylor is recognized as a foremost authority in this complex area of the law.

"At Taylor Nelson Amitrano LLP, we devote our entire practice to tax controversy matters," states A. Lavar Taylor. "Our services are akin to an intensive care unit in the medical world, as we are equipped to handle extremely complex tax issues and controversies with precision, due to our decades of experience."

Taylor's extensive experience allows him to navigate tax disputes at both the administrative and litigation levels, offering tax consulting services, audit defense, and representation before the Tax Court, District Court, and Bankruptcy Courts. Taylor and other partners and attorneys also handle appeals in all appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court. The firm serves clients nationwide and abroad, handling civil and criminal tax matters across various industries and professions.

Through Taylor Nelson Amitrano LLP's commitment to hard work and transparency, Lavar Taylor has earned the respect of tax professionals in federal and state governments, and he has a stellar reputation in the legal community. "We are known for keeping our word," Taylor asserts. "Our clients trust that we will fiercely advocate for their interests, and that we will not hesitate to challenge any unfair tactics."

In addition to his legal expertise, Taylor believes in giving back to the community through education. He frequently speaks at prestigious organizations such as the California State Bar, and the Orange County Bar Association's Bridging the Gap Program, which provides valuable insights to recent legal graduates. Taylor also serves as an adjunct law professor at the University of California-Irvine, and Chapman University, where he teaches tax procedure to aspiring lawyers.

Taylor Nelson Amitrano LLP's client-centric approach is to involve clients in the decision-making process, ensuring they understand the strategies pursued and making the journey toward a favorable resolution as smooth as possible. "The most rewarding part of our work is informing clients that we have solved their problem, allowing them to focus on their future," Taylor emphasizes, "We empower clients to shift their perspective from looking backward to looking forward."

About Taylor Nelson Amitrano

Taylor Nelson Amitrano LLP is a highly regarded tax controversy law firm dedicated exclusively to resolving complex tax disputes. Led by A. Lavar Taylor, a seasoned attorney with experience in tax law and litigation, the firm provides comprehensive legal representation to clients nationwide and internationally. Visit their website at https://www.taylorlaw.com/ or call 714-546-0445 to learn more.

