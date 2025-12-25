Tax Workout Group Promotes Ramon-Shane Johnson to Lead Tax Compliance Group

Former RSM Tax Manager tapped to lead the firm's Tax Compliance Group, bridging the gap between high-stakes legal strategies and complex tax reporting.

BOCA RATON, Fla. and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tax Workout Group, P.A., a leading law firm specializing in tax bankruptcy and controversy, today announced the promotion of Ramon-Shane Johnson, CPA, EA, MST, AEP, to the position of Principal. Johnson, who joined the firm in June 2025, has been rapidly elevated to lead the firm's Tax Compliance Group ("TCG"), a dedicated team of professionals responsible for the complex reporting needs of the firm's legal clients.

In a law firm setting where partnership is traditionally reserved for attorneys, the title of Principal represents the highest level of leadership for non-attorney professionals. This promotion reflects Johnson's immediate impact on the firm's operations and his 15+ years of expertise in handling high-net-worth individuals, estate and trust planning, and sophisticated operating entities.

"We realized within weeks of Ramon joining us that we had found a leader of exceptional caliber," said Matthew J. Sherman, Founder and Managing Shareholder of Tax Workout Group. "Our firm operates at the intersection of tax law and financial reality. We needed a heavyweight who could not only manage our growing team of CPAs and tax accountants but also integrate seamlessly with our attorney core. Ramon's background with national firms like RSM and EisnerAmper, combined with his aggressive leadership style, made this rapid promotion an obvious choice."

A "Power Serve" for Tax Compliance

Originally from Kingston, Jamaica, and a former collegiate tennis player for Baruch College (CUNY), Johnson brings a competitive edge and disciplined focus to the often-nuanced world of tax compliance.

Before joining Tax Workout Group, Johnson served as a Tax Manager at RSM US LLP, where he oversaw complex returns for foreign and domestic entities. His impressive credential stack includes his status as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Enrolled Agent (EA), and Accredited Estate Planner (AEP), backed by a Master of Science in Taxation from Baruch College.

"What drew me to Tax Workout Group was the unique structure of the firm," said Ramon-Shane Johnson. "In most accounting firms, you are reactive. Here, the Tax Compliance Group operates alongside former DOJ and IRS attorneys. We aren't just filing forms; we are executing wealth preservation strategies that have been legally vetted. I am honored to lead this talented TCG team as we remove the regulatory burden for our clients."

About the Tax Compliance Group

The Tax Compliance Group at Tax Workout Group operates as an integrated tax accounting division fully dedicated to supporting the firm's clients with tax compliance, tax reporting, tax accounting, and advisory services. The team consists of tax specialists, certified public accountants, and expert tax accountants who work side-by-side with the firm's attorneys — including former DOJ Tax Division lawyers, former IRS Chief Counsel attorneys, and former federal prosecutors — enabling rapid, coordinated responses to tax disputes, IRS examinations, payroll reporting issues, ACA compliance, and multi-state or international filing obligations.

Through advanced tax-efficient structuring, rigorous redundancy and compliance checks, and streamlined reporting systems, the Tax Compliance Group helps clients preserve wealth, minimize risk, and avoid penalties and exposure. The group handles income tax compliance, payroll tax support, ACA reporting, entity-level filings, fiduciary reporting, international information returns, and more.

About Tax Workout Group, P.A.

Tax Workout Group, P.A. is a modern tax law firm dedicated to resolving complex tax issues for individuals and businesses. With practice areas including Tax Bankruptcy, Tax Controversy, Criminal Tax Defense, and State and Local Tax, the firm combines the power of legal defense with the precision of tax accounting.

For more information about the team, visit https://taxworkoutgroup.com/our-team/.

