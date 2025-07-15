TAXIS Pharmaceuticals Earns FDA QIDP Designation for TXA14007, an Investigational Efflux Pump Inhibitor (EPI) to Combat Antibiotic-Resistant Pneumonia

"The QIDP designation is a critical milestone in our mission to deliver effective solutions against antimicrobial resistance. Too many people are dying from infections that should be treatable." Gregory G. Mario, MBA, President and CEO of TAXIS Pharmaceuticals. Post this

TAXIS' TXA14007 class of EPIs significantly enhanced the effectiveness of levofloxacin and other antibiotics against a wide range of drug-resistant P. aeruginosa strains found in clinical settings. Preclinical data on TXA14007 shows no signs of inherent toxicity and finds that it is effective in improving the action of levofloxacin in animal efficacy models.

The benefits of QIDP designation are substantial: this will enable TAXIS to access the FDA's Fast Track program, allow for Priority Review, and make the compound eligible for a potential five-year extension of market exclusivity upon approval. These advantages are designed to accelerate the development and review processes, ensuring that novel therapies can reach patients faster and address urgent public health needs efficiently. With the support of this designation, TAXIS Pharmaceuticals is poised to advance the development process for its EPIs.

"The QIDP designation is a critical milestone in our mission to deliver effective solutions against antimicrobial resistance," says Gregory G. Mario, MBA, President and CEO of TAXIS Pharmaceuticals. "Too many people are dying from infections like Hospital Acquired Pneumonia – infections that should be treatable. We are committed to our mission because we know that lives are on the line."

This news marks TAXIS Pharmaceuticals' second FDA QIDP designation; the first was granted for TXA709, the company's first investigational FtsZ inhibitor candidate, aimed at treating antibiotic-resistant methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). TAXIS Pharmaceuticals is seeking additional funding and partnerships with drug manufacturers to continue the development and commercialization of its investigational EPIs and its broader portfolio of investigational therapies aimed at addressing the escalating burden of antimicrobial resistance.

About TAXIS Pharmaceuticals

TAXIS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage company developing new classes of anti-resistance therapies to treat life-threatening, multidrug-resistant bacterial infections. Our investigational drug candidates – including efflux pump inhibitors, dihydrofolate reductase inhibitors, and FtsZ inhibitors – aim to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR). TAXIS' investigational therapies currently target several different bacterial pathogens, many of which are on the WHO Priority Pathogen List. Our mission is to reduce and potentially eliminate the threat of current and emergent antimicrobial resistant bacteria across a wide range of infectious diseases and save lives. To learn more, visit: https://taxispharma.com/.

