TAXIS Pharmaceuticals Names Angela Fonceca, PhD to Its Australian Board of Directors

"Angela Fonceca is an exceptional addition to our Board, bringing not only a wealth of experience but also an inspiring commitment to transparency and ethical governance. Her deep expertise in biopharma and healthcare innovation perfectly complements our mission to develop life-saving therapies and combat antimicrobial resistance," said Gregory G. Mario, MBA, President and CEO of TAXIS Pharmaceuticals (US and Australia). "I am confident that her strategic insights and dedication will significantly advance our efforts to provide impactful solutions in the fight against multi-drug-resistant infections."

Dr. Fonceca has a comprehensive portfolio of leadership experience within the biopharma sector. Currently, she serves as a Resident Director for Acclime Australia, where she provides high-level strategic advice to boards on corporate governance and compliance, ensuring adherence to best practices and safeguarding against executive mismanagement. Previously, she has been integral in positioning developing biotech companies for global success, by guiding marketing strategies, and enhancing brand recognition through key achievements that include partnerships and access to international markets. Additionally, Dr. Fonceca co-founded Lixa (Neolixir Ltd), taking on the role of COO, where she led the operational development of innovative platform technologies aimed at addressing antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Her significant accomplishments included raising $2.2 million in seed funding and establishing a globally recognized advisory board.

With a solid academic background, including a history of research leadership at well renowned institutions such as the University of Western Australia, Perth Children's Hospital (AU), and Alder Hey Children's Hospital in the UK, Dr. Fonceca is not only a trained scientist but an advocate for addressing complex healthcare challenges. Her expertise in global business building, risk management, and strategic thinking, combined with her passion for stakeholder engagement, position her as a key asset to TAXIS Pharmaceuticals in its mission to deliver impactful solutions in the fight against AMR.

Within the past two years, TAXIS Pharmaceuticals has secured two multi-year, multi-million-dollar grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to enhance its research and development initiatives. The most recent grant focuses on TAXIS' investigational dihydrofolate reductase inhibitors (DHFRIs) as an innovative strategy to tackle multi-drug-resistant gonorrhea. Prior to that, TAXIS received funding for its first-in-class investigational efflux pump inhibitors (EPIs), which are designed to work in tandem with existing antibiotics to block the bacterial mechanisms that lead to antibiotic resistance, thereby restoring the effectiveness of these treatments. These recent grants follow a $3.2 million award from CARB-X in 2020 aimed at advancing TAAXIS' EPI candidates.

TAXIS is actively pursuing additional funding and collaborations with pharmaceutical manufacturers to facilitate the development and commercialization of its investigational therapies aimed at fighting antimicrobial resistance.

About TAXIS Pharmaceuticals

TAXIS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage company developing new classes of anti-resistance therapies to treat life-threatening, multidrug-resistant bacterial infections. Our investigational drug candidates – including efflux pump inhibitors, dihydrofolate reductase inhibitors, and FtsZ inhibitors – aim to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR). TAXIS' investigational therapies currently target several different bacterial pathogens, many of which are on the WHO Priority Pathogen List. Our mission is to reduce and potentially eliminate the threat of current and emergent antimicrobial resistant bacteria across a wide range of infectious diseases and save lives. To learn more, visit: https://taxispharma.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Investors and stakeholders should be aware that this press release contains forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels or activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The use of words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "future", "potential" or "continue", and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. For example, all statements we make regarding (i) the initiation, timing, cost, progress and results of our preclinical and clinical studies and our research and development programs, (ii) our ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical studies, (iii) the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, (iv) our ability to develop, manufacture and commercialize our product candidates and to improve the manufacturing process, (v) the rate and degree of market acceptance of our product candidates, (vi) the size and growth potential of the markets for our product candidates and our ability to serve those markets, and (vii) our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates, are forward looking.

All forward-looking statements are based on current estimates, assumptions and expectations by our management that, although we believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made.

We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. This press release is not, and nothing in it should be construed as, an offer, invitation or recommendation in respect of our securities, or an offer, invitation or recommendation to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of our securities in any jurisdiction. Neither this press release nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. This press release is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any investor.

