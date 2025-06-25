TAXIS Pharmaceuticals Names Joe DePinto, MBA and Frank Carlo Pasqualone, MBA to Its Board of Directors

"Joe and Frank bring invaluable experience to TAXIS Pharmaceuticals, and they will help support our mission to save lives by reducing and potentially eliminating the threat of current and emergent antimicrobial-resistant bacteria." -- Gregory G. Mario, MBA, President and CEO Post this

Joseph DePinto is Head of Cells, Gene, and Advanced Therapies at McKesson Corporation. He has spent the past 30 years focused on bringing life-saving specialty drugs to market, helping patients with complex diseases access advanced care, and developing healthcare industry leaders. DePinto's experience includes global operations for multiple biotech, pharma, distribution, professional services, and technology companies. Prior to joining McKesson in 2022, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at Vineti, a technology start-up focused on industrializing the value chain for personalized therapies. DePinto has been published in multiple publications on cell and gene therapy, including Cell & Gene Therapy Insights and PharmaVoice. He earned a bachelor's degree in marketing and an MBA with an emphasis on Pharmaceutical/Chemical Studies from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Frank Pasqualone is a Board Member of Enveric Biosciences, Inc., and serves as Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee and Compensation Committee. He spent eight years as Chief Business Officer of Theravance Biopharma, Inc., where he developed and oversaw commercial operations for the company's first marketed products. Pasqualone also established Theravance's worldwide external partnerships through Alliance Management. Previously, Pasqualone held executive leadership roles for 26 years at Bristol-Myers Squibb. His expertise includes international strategic oversight, executive P&L, major product launches, life cycle management, business development, exclusivity extensions, and drug development prioritization. Pasqualone earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Bowling Green State University and an MBA from the University of Dayton.

In the past year, TAXIS Pharmaceuticals has received two multi-year, multi-million-dollar National Institutes of Health (NIH) grants to further its R&D work – most recently, for its dihydrofolate reductase inhibitors (DHFRIs) as a novel approach to combat multi-drug resistant gonorrhea, and previously, for the first of its investigational efflux pump inhibitors (EPIs) – compounds which, when delivered in combination with already-approved antibiotics, are intended to inhibit the bacterial cellular processes that cause antibiotic resistance, enabling the antibiotics to be effective in fighting off the bacteria they target. Those grants followed a $3.2 million CARB-X grant in 2020 to develop its EPI candidates. TAXIS continues to seek funding and partnerships with drug manufacturers to advance the development and commercialization of its investigational therapies to combat antimicrobial resistance.

About TAXIS Pharmaceuticals

TAXIS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage company developing new classes of anti-resistance therapies to treat life-threatening, multidrug-resistant bacterial infections. Our investigational drug candidates – including efflux pump inhibitors, dihydrofolate reductase inhibitors, and FtsZ inhibitors – aim to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR). TAXIS' investigational therapies currently target several different bacterial pathogens, many of which are on the WHO Priority Pathogen List. Our mission is to reduce and potentially eliminate the threat of current and emergent antimicrobial resistant bacteria across a wide range of infectious diseases and save lives. To learn more, visit: https://taxispharma.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Investors and stakeholders should be aware that this press release contains forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels or activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The use of words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "future", "potential" or "continue", and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements.

For example, all statements we make regarding (i) the initiation, timing, cost, progress and results of our preclinical and clinical studies and our research and development programs, (ii) our ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical studies, (iii) the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, (iv) our ability to develop, manufacture and commercialize our product candidates and to improve the manufacturing process, (v) the rate and degree of market acceptance of our product candidates, (vi) the size and growth potential of the markets for our product candidates and our ability to serve those markets, and (vii) our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates, are forward looking.

All forward-looking statements are based on current estimates, assumptions and expectations by our management that, although we believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made.

We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. This press release is not, and nothing in it should be construed as, an offer, invitation or recommendation in respect of our securities, or an offer, invitation or recommendation to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of our securities in any jurisdiction. Neither this press release nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. This press release is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any investor.

Media Contact

Jennifer Ringler, TAXIS Pharmaceuticals, 1 973-647-5004, [email protected]

SOURCE TAXIS Pharmaceuticals