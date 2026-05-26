TAXIS Pharmaceuticals to Present Preclinical Data on Two Investigational Antibiotic Candidates at Upcoming American Society for Microbiology Conference

"AMR is an escalating public health crisis, and practical, mechanism-driven solutions are urgently needed" -- Gregory G. Mario, President and CEO Post this

TAXIS' presenting authors and topics at the ASM conference include:

J. Rosado, P. Datta, A. Altiti, J. Lu, D. Majumdar, Y. Yuan, Y. Zhang and A. Parhi (TAXIS Pharmaceuticals) — "Efflux Pump Inhibition Restores Azithromycin Activity against Multidrug-Resistant Gram-Negative Pathogens." TAXIS will present preclinical findings related to TXA14007, an investigational small molecule designed to block bacterial efflux pumps — mechanisms some bacteria use to expel antibiotics before they can work effectively. In preclinical studies, TXA14007 demonstrated the ability to enhance azithromycin activity against multidrug-resistant Gram-negative pathogens, including E. coli, Klebsiella, and Acinetobacter strains. Preclinical infection models also demonstrated improved activity for the combination compared to azithromycin alone. The work was supported in part by an NIH/NIAID award.

Pratik Datta, Yi Yuan, Jesus Rosado, Ahmad Altiti, Yongzheng Zhang, Seleem Mohamed and Ajit Parhi (TAXIS Pharmaceuticals) — "Selective Tricyclic DHFR Inhibitors as a First-in-Class Oral Therapy for Multidrug-Resistant Gonorrhea." TAXIS will present progress on its investigational oral DHFR inhibitor program (including TXA15054, TXA16126, and lead candidate TXA17132), which has demonstrated promising preclinical activity against multidrug-resistant gonorrhea strains. These investigational compounds are designed to selectively target bacterial DHFR enzymes while avoiding the human version of the protein and have demonstrated favorable oral bioavailability in preclinical studies. Additional preclinical findings suggest encouraging efficacy, safety, and resistance profiles, with certain candidates also demonstrating activity against Chlamydia strains, highlighting the potential for broader sexually transmitted infection applications.

AMR poses a growing global health threat and limits oral treatment options for serious infections. TAXIS' investigational therapy, TXA14007, represents a promising solution that may allow healthcare professionals to repurpose a well‑established oral macrolide by blocking efflux‑mediated resistance in Gram‑negative pathogens, potentially expanding outpatient therapeutic options. And the investigational DHFR series provides a novel, orally bioavailable mechanism intended to combat multidrug‑resistant gonorrhea, addressing a WHO priority pathogen and the urgent need for new oral therapies.

"AMR is an escalating public health crisis, and practical, mechanism‑driven solutions are urgently needed," said Gregory G. Mario, President and CEO, TAXIS Pharmaceuticals. "We look forward to sharing these data at ASM and engaging with clinicians, researchers, and potential partners to accelerate translation."

TAXIS scientists will be available on-site for poster discussions and meetings during ASM. For abstract copies, investor decks, poster details, or to arrange a meeting with the presenting team, contact TAXIS HERE.

Within the past two years, TAXIS Pharmaceuticals has secured two multi-year, multi-million-dollar grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to enhance its research and development initiatives. The most recent grant focuses on its investigational dihydrofolate reductase inhibitors (DHFRIs) as an innovative strategy to tackle multi-drug-resistant gonorrhea. Prior to that, TAXIS received funding for its first-in-class investigational efflux pump inhibitors (EPIs), which are designed to work in tandem with existing antibiotics to block the bacterial mechanisms that lead to antibiotic resistance, thereby restoring the effectiveness of these treatments. These recent grants follow a $3.2 million award from CARB-X in 2020 aimed at advancing its EPI candidates.

TAXIS is actively pursuing additional funding and collaborations with pharmaceutical manufacturers to facilitate the development and commercialization of its investigational therapies aimed at fighting antimicrobial resistance.

About TAXIS Pharmaceuticals

TAXIS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage company developing new classes of anti-resistance therapies to treat life-threatening, multidrug-resistant bacterial infections. Our investigational drug candidates – including efflux pump inhibitors, dihydrofolate reductase inhibitors, and FtsZ inhibitors – aim to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR). TAXIS' investigational therapies currently target several different bacterial pathogens, many of which are on the WHO Priority Pathogen List. Our mission is to reduce and potentially eliminate the threat of current and emergent antimicrobial resistant bacteria across a wide range of infectious diseases and save lives. To learn more, visit: https://taxispharma.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

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Media Contact

Jennifer Ringler, TAXIS Pharmaceuticals, 1 973-647-5004, [email protected], https://taxispharma.com/

SOURCE TAXIS Pharmaceuticals