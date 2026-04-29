TaxPlanIQ Announces Its Full 2026 Advisory Summit Plans

Latest virtual summit offers six Free CPE credits, exclusive Tax Projections Software preview

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TaxPlanIQ, the tax planning software platform built for advisory-focused accounting firms, announces its 2026 Tax Advisory Summit: Building the Firm of the Future with Higher Fees, Less Stress. The free, full-day virtual event takes place on May 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST and is approved for up to six CPE credits, which is a first for the biannual summit. It also brings together leading tax and financial professionals for a full day of strategy, implementation, and innovation.

This year's event marks a significant moment for TaxPlanIQ: All attendees will get an exclusive first look at the platform's upcoming AI-powered tax projections and scenario modeling software, set to launch in the near future.

Tax planning is most powerful when clients can see exactly where they're headed. TaxPlanIQ's forthcoming projections software is being built to do just that, adding quarterly estimated payment calculations, multi-scenario tax modeling, and an entity comparison tool to help advisors show clients the financial impact of their tax strategies before any decisions are made. Then it will automate the collection of data and estimate instructions to a level never seen before.

"TaxPlanIQ has been at the forefront of helping firms grow their advisory practices through proactive, strategic tax planning that creates real, measurable tax savings for clients," says TaxPlanIQ CEO Dave Lukas. "Now we're taking that a step further, giving advisors the ability to project outcomes, model scenarios, and show clients the full financial picture of their tax strategy before any decisions are made."

Six sessions cover the full spectrum of building a high-performing advisory practice:

The Firm That Runs Without Running You Down

How to Create and Win 3 Distinct Tax Plans: Which Strategy Stacks to Use, How to Price and Implement Their Tax Plans

Developing an Advisory Mindset: How to Think Like a Tax Strategist

The Anatomy of a High-Impact Quarterly Tax Strategy Meeting: Packaging and Pricing Examples

Tax Strategies for Alternative Investments in Oil and Gas and Appreciated Asset Donations

How Advisors Sell Tax Plans Without Becoming a Sales Rep

The 2026 Tax Advisory Summit takes place May 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern, is free to attend, and is approved for up to six CPE credits. Register at taxplaniq.com/the-2026-tax-advisory-summit

About TaxPlanIQ

TaxPlanIQ is a tax planning software platform that helps accounting and advisory firms move beyond compliance and deliver proactive, high-value tax strategy to their clients. A forthcoming projections software will add quarterly estimated payments, scenario modeling, and entity comparison, giving advisors the tools to show clients not just what to do, but what it will mean for their financial future.

Media Contact

DAve Lukas, TaxPlanIQ, 1 888-272-1258, [email protected], https://www.taxplaniq.com

SOURCE TaxPlanIQ