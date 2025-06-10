TaxPlanIQ Becomes First Tax Planning Platform to Offer a 100% Money-Back Guarantee

TaxPlanIQ, the leading tax planning software for tax and accounting firms, has announced a bold industry first: a 100% money-back guarantee for its Growth Plan

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TaxPlanIQ, the leading tax planning software for tax and accounting firms, has announced a bold industry first: a 100% money-back guarantee for its Growth Plan. This unprecedented move directly addresses a key concern among accountants hesitant to adopt tax planning—uncertainty about ROI.

"We know that many tax professionals want to offer tax planning but feel overwhelmed or unsure where to begin," said Dave Lukas, CEO of TaxPlanIQ. "Our Growth Plan has a proven track record of success for clients. We're so confident in its impact that we're removing all the risk. If you meet the requirements and don't earn back your investment in the first 12 months, we'll refund every dollar."

How It Works

The 100% money-back guarantee applies to subscribers of the TaxPlanIQ Growth Plan who meet the following requirements over 12 months:

Complete 12 Growth Plan trainings.

Present 10 tax plans to verifiable clients or prospects.

Participate in five 1:1 tax plan reviews with a TaxPlanIQ Concierge CPA Consultant.

These milestones aren't arbitrary. They reflect the exact behaviors we've seen lead to real transformation—from hesitant practitioners to confident advisors who consistently generate new revenue and deliver greater client value.

New Tools to Help Firms Scale Smarter: Alongside the guarantee, TaxPlanIQ is rolling out several new features designed to make tax planning more efficient and scalable:

Multi-1040 Uploader & Opportunity Analyzer: Bulk upload up to 100 client returns at once. TaxPlanIQ reads and analyzes the 1040 in seconds, and proposes tax strategies for the plan alongside the potential tax savings. With this update, the platform now also ranks clients by potential tax savings, so you know exactly who to prioritize.

Redesigned Client Management Portal: Gives clients easier access to their plans and action items. Built to streamline communication and keep client data current.

Automatic Redaction of 1040s: Client data security is non-negotiable. Returns are now auto-redacted on upload, eliminating manual steps and reducing compliance risk.

Marketing Newsletter System (for Growth Plan users): Includes a 20+ page step-by-step marketing guide and access to 100+ prewritten email campaigns. Ten new client-ready emails are added every month to help firms stay top of mind.

"We've already automated tax planning so firms can create a plan in under five minutes. These new enhancements go beyond features—they're about making advisory services truly attainable for every firm, regardless of size or experience," said Lukas. "We're giving professionals the structure and confidence to operate like a high-performing tax advisory firm, even if they're starting from scratch."

About TaxPlanIQ

TaxPlanIQ is the leading tax advisory platform helping firms scale strategic planning through AI-powered automation, a proprietary strategy library, and built-in ROI pricing tools. Thousands of firms use it to transition from compliance to advisory — with measurable results.

