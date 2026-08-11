TaxPlanIQ Named No. 644 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Company Also Ranks No. 50 in the Financial Services Category, Reporting 562% Three-Year Revenue Growth TaxPlanIQ today announced it has been ranked No. 644 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. TaxPlanIQ also ranked No. 50 in the Financial Services category. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. TaxPlanIQ posted 562% three-year revenue growth to earn its place among this year's honorees, joining an alumni network of past honorees that includes Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TaxPlanIQ helps accounting and advisory firms move beyond compliance work and deliver proactive, high-value tax strategy to their clients. The platform gives advisors access to 130+ proprietary tax strategies, the ROI Method of value pricing, and built-in Projections for quarterly estimates, scenario modeling, and entity comparison, all inside the software firms already use to run tax planning engagements. Beyond the advisory revenue it has helped firms build, TaxPlanIQ has helped save taxpayers more than $5 billion to date.

"This ranking reflects what firms have been telling us all along: proactive tax planning is one of the fastest ways to grow an advisory practice," said Dave Lukas, CEO of TaxPlanIQ. "Our growth is a direct result of accountants and advisors using TaxPlanIQ to turn tax planning into a real, billable service instead of a once-a-year favor. We're proud to be recognized alongside the other companies on this list, and we're just getting started."

Was thinking to add something like this after: TaxPlanIQ started as a spreadsheet I built to save my own clients money. It has come a long way from that, into AI capabilities I never would have dreamed of when I started," said Dr. Jackie Meyer, CPA, Founder and President of TaxPlanIQ. "What has not changed is the reason for it. Advisors on the platform have identified over $5 billion in tax savings so far, and my goal is still that no taxpayer gets left behind."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs, and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance—it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About TaxPlanIQ

TaxPlanIQ is a tax planning software platform that helps accounting and advisory firms move beyond compliance and deliver proactive, high-value tax strategy to their clients. With 130+ proprietary tax strategies, the ROI Method of value pricing, and built-in Projections for quarterly estimates, scenario modeling, and entity comparison, TaxPlanIQ gives advisors the tools to show clients not just what to do, but what it will mean for their financial future. In 2026, TaxPlanIQ was named No. 644 on the Inc. 5000, ranking No. 50 in the Financial Services category.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For Media Inquiries

Dave Lukas

CEO, TaxPlanIQ

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Dave Lukas, TaxplanIQ, 1 8882721258, [email protected], https://www.taxplaniq.com/

SOURCE TaxPlanIQ