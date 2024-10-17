TaxPlanIQ Offers Free Online Summit on How to Build a Tax Planning Empire

TaxPlanIQ, a leading provider of tax planning software for tax and accounting firms, is hosting a one-day free Virtual Summit entitled Your Playbook for Building a Tax Planning Empire. This event aims to provide a complete playbook for firm owners looking to start offering or enhance their existing tax planning and advisory services. This online-only event will take place October 25, 2024 from 11am-5pm ET and feature advisory leaders including Jackie Meyer, CPA, Anton Anderson, Jennifer Baker, CPA, CFP, RICP, CEPA and Danial Guarin, EA, CTC, MST.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TaxPlanIQ, a leading provider of tax planning software for tax and accounting firms, is hosting a one-day free Virtual Summit entitled Your Playbook for Building a Tax Planning Empire. This event aims to provide a complete playbook for firm owners looking to start offering or enhance their existing tax planning and advisory services.

This online-only event will take place October 25, 2024 from 11am-5pm ET and feature advisory leaders including Jackie Meyer, CPA, Anton Anderson, Jennifer Baker, CPA, CFP, RICP, CEPA and Danial Guarin, EA, CTC, MST.

The summit agenda will directly address:

The impact of moving from transactional to advisory services

How to increase revenue without adding more clients

How to close a 5-figure tax planning client in 30 days

How to implement strategies and realize tax savings for clients

7 advanced tax strategies for high net worth clients

A deep dive into cash balance plans

How to price tax planning services using the ROI Method

Additionally, for every 45-minute session attended, attendees can earn 1 entry into a drawing for a chance to win a free one-year subscription to TaxPlanIQ.

"Our goal for this one-day summit is to help get more advisors set up for success in offering tax planning services," states Dave Lukas, CEO of TaxPlanIQ. "Whether you're just starting on your tax planning journey, or have been providing tax planning for years, this summit will provide insights and guidance from top advising experts in the nation to build your tax planning empire."

Free registration is available until October 24. To register, please visit https://www.taxplaniq.com/your-playbook-for-building-a-tax-planning-empire

About TaxPlanIQ

TaxPlanIQ provides tax and accounting firms with the capability to maximize tax savings opportunities for their clients while growing their firm. The company's flagship product provides a way to quickly upload a client's 1040, see curated tax strategies, and develop a customized and strategic tax plan with just a few clicks. The tax plan showcases potential tax savings for the client. The software also provides the accountant with easy-to-understand implementation steps, IRS court case references, pros and cons, and potential partners for each strategy.

Media Contact

Dave Lukas, TaxPlanIQ, 1 888-272-1258 0, [email protected], https://www.taxplaniq.com/

SOURCE TaxPlanIQ