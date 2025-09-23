TaxPlanIQ Partnerships Put Tax Planning on National Stage

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --TaxPlanIQ inks deals with Liberty Tax and largest Virtual Family Office in North America

Tax planning tools have now been placed in the hands of tax preparers, as well as wealth managers, around the country, thanks to newly inked partnerships between tax planning software maker TaxPlanIQ, Liberty Tax and Elite Resource Team (ERT).

Moving towards more value-based offerings and being less dependent on volume business is the future of the accounting profession. As such, tax-centric firms across the continent are realizing the benefits tax planning and other value-added services can offer their clients, as well as their own business. This is at the core of the recent moves made by TaxPlanIQ, with partnerships that can have a real impact for accounting professionals across the country.

Liberty Tax has helped millions of tax filers, with 2,200+ retail branches and 12,000+ tax professionals across the United States and Canada. ERT, which owns the largest Virtual Family Office (VFO) in North America, equips financial advisors, insurance agents, and accountants to collaborate under the VFO model.

For Liberty Tax franchisees, they will be integrating TaxPlanlQ into their operations and have access to a platform that makes advanced tax planning straightforward, actionable, and scalable. Specifically, franchisees will be able to:

Identify high-potential clients for tax planning opportunities with ease.

Present personalized tax strategies that highlight potential savings in a way that clients can understand.

Expand services beyond compliance into high-value advisory offerings, enhancing client loyalty and satisfaction.

Grow revenue streams by offering tax planning as a premium service while strengthening their role as trusted advisors.

In addition, all franchisees will have the flexibility to work directly with TaxPlanlQ or to collaborate with Liberty Tax corporate through a structured support model.

"We're excited to bring proactive tax planning to the communities our Liberty Tax franchisees serve. It lets us deliver more value to deserving clients with clear, actionable strategies – and it creates a durable, year-round pathway to profitability for our franchisees," said David Dulaney, Senior Vice President of Compliance and Enterprise Support at Liberty Tax.

As for ERT, this move was designed to strengthen its position as a leading provider of scalable advanced financial and tax planning for the mass affluent. Moreover, by integrating TaxPlanIQ, the VFO can now offer advanced, ROI-driven tax planning at scale with 125+ strategies, AI-powered recommendations, and client-ready deliverables in minutes.

TaxPlanIQ is already trusted by over 1,200 accounting firms nationwide, with documented client savings identified exceeding $5 billion. By bringing this technology into its established VFO framework, ERT ensures its advisor-accountant teams can identify tax savings quickly and deliver clear ROI for clients.

"Partnering with Liberty Tax and Elite Resource Team reflects our mission to make advanced tax planning accessible, practical, and profitable for firms of every size and to help all taxpayers have a chance to save more of their hard-earned money," said Dave Lukas, CEO of TaxPlanIQ. "Liberty Tax brings reach and trust with millions of taxpayers across North America, while ERT's Virtual Family Office sets the standard for collaborative wealth management. Together, these partnerships demonstrate how TaxPlanIQ can elevate the profession—helping advisors deliver clear, measurable value to clients while transforming the economics of their own practices."

About TaxPlanIQ

TaxPlanIQ provides tax and accounting firms with the capability to maximize tax savings opportunities for their clients while growing their firm. The company's flagship product provides a way to quickly upload a client's 1040, see curated tax strategies, and develop a customized and strategic tax plan with just a few clicks. The tax plan showcases potential tax savings for the client. The software also provides the accountant with easy-to-understand implementation steps, IRS court case references, pros and cons, and potential partners for each strategy.

For more information, contact:

TaxPlanIQ

Dave Lukas

CEO

[email protected]

https://www.taxplaniq.com/

About Liberty Tax

Since 1997, Liberty Tax has helped millions of tax filers. Liberty Tax has 2,200+ retail branches and 12,000+ tax professionals across the United States and Canada. The Liberty Tax mission is to be trusted locally and respected nationally as the best choice for professional tax services. Learn more at https://www.libertytax.com/.

About Elite Resource Team

Elite Resource Team (ERT) equips financial advisors, insurance agents, and accountants to collaborate under the Virtual Family Office (VFO) model, delivering advanced planning to the mass affluent. With the largest VFO in North America, ERT has trained and supported thousands of professionals nationwide. Learn more at https://elitert.com.

Media Contact

Dave Lukas, TaxPlanIQ, 1 888-272-1258, [email protected], https://www.taxplnaiq.com

SOURCE TaxPlanIQ