TaxPlanIQ Unveils Free First-of-its-Kind ROI Method of Value PricingTM Calculator for Tax and Accounting Firms

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TaxPlanIQ, a leading provider of tax planning software for tax and accounting firms, has launched the ROI Method of Value PricingTM Calculator, a free tool empowering tax and accounting firms to confidently price advisory services like tax planning and CFO support based on measurable client outcomes.

For TaxPlanIQ subscribers, this value-based pricing tool is already seamlessly integrated into the software, where it automatically calculates pricing based on selected strategies, streamlining the process even further.

The ROI Method of Value Pricing™ will debut at the November 20th AICPA & CIMA event, Reimagining Your Tax Practice: Pricing and billing strategies, as a downloadable workbook. TaxPlanIQ's new tool provides firms with a way to structure pricing around client outcomes, helping clients understand the value of services while reinforcing the firm's expertise and credibility.

Key Features and Benefits:

ROI-Centered Pricing Model: Set fees based on the expected return on investment for clients, complexity of the implementation work and more.

Designed for Firms of All Sizes: The calculator's simple, step-by-step approach makes it accessible to firms with little tax planning experience.

High-Value Service Enablement: Enables firms to expand into services like tax advisory and CFO support, boosting revenue potential.

Enhanced Client Conversations: Helps firms hold value-focused discussions, making client meetings more productive and satisfaction-driven.

"We created the ROI Method of Value PricingTM Excel Calculator to help firms set profitable, client-centered pricing for advisory services," said Dr. Jackie Meyer, CPA Founder and President of TaxPlanIQ. "This tool allows firms to price with confidence and communicate value clearly."

The free calculator is available to all tax professionals and accountants. To download, visit taxplaniq.com/roi-method.

About TaxPlanIQ

TaxPlanIQ provides tax and accounting firms with the capability to maximize tax savings opportunities for their clients while growing their firm. The company's flagship product provides a way to quickly upload a client's 1040, see curated tax strategies, and develop a customized and strategic tax plan with just a few clicks. The tax plan showcases potential tax savings for the client. The software also provides the accountant with easy-to-understand implementation steps, IRS court case references, pros and cons, and potential partners for each strategy.

