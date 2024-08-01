TaxPlanIQ Users Achieve Over $1B in Tax Savings with Tax Planning Software

TaxPlanIQ, a leading provider of tax planning software for tax and accounting firms, proudly announces that its users have collectively saved their clients more than $1 billion in taxes since the software's launch in 2020. Each taxpayer saves an average of $41,700 through the firm's use of TaxPlanIQ's advanced tax planning software.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TaxPlanIQ, a leading provider of tax planning software for tax and accounting firms, proudly announces that its users have collectively saved their clients more than $1 billion in taxes since the software's launch in 2020. Each taxpayer saves an average of $41,700 through the firm's use of TaxPlanIQ's advanced tax planning software.

"We are thrilled to have reached this significant milestone," said Jackie Meyer, CPA, Founder and President of TaxPlanIQ. "Our team is dedicated to continually enhancing our software with new tax strategies to maximize savings for taxpayers, and automations to improve efficiency within the firms. This achievement underscores the growing importance of tax planning and advisory services, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this industry shift from compliance to advisory."

Recent additions to the TaxPlanIQ software include innovative tax strategies such as

The Tribal Tax Credit

Influencer Income Optimization

Film Debt Financing

These are now part of the growing suite of over 125 planning strategies available in TaxPlanIQ.

Beyond its core tax planning software, TaxPlanIQ also offers a Growth Plan that provides comprehensive coaching and training on selling and implementing tax plans. This plan comes with a 100% guarantee that the program will recoup their investment within the first 12 months through tax planning fees generated from client sales.

"Our Growth plan participants typically see a return on their investment within 30-60 days, said Dave Lukas, CEO of TaxPlanIQ. "These firms are experiencing revenue growth significantly higher than the industry average of 19% per year. Our mission is to be the premier solution for tax and wealth advisors to proactively identify and maximize tax savings for their clients, providing significant revenue growth opportunities for their firms.

About TaxPlanIQ

TaxPlanIQ provides tax and accounting firms with the capability to maximize tax savings opportunities for their clients while growing their firm. The company's flagship product provides a way to quickly upload a client's 1040, see curated tax strategies, and develop a customized and strategic tax plan with just a few clicks. The tax plan showcases potential tax savings for the client. The software also provides the accountant with easy-to-understand implementation steps, IRS court case references, pros and cons, and potential partners for each strategy.

For more information, contact:

TaxPlanIQ

Dave Lukas

CEO

[email protected]

Media Contact

Dave Lukas, TaxPlanIQ, [email protected]

SOURCE TaxPlanIQ