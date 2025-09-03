TaxPlanlQ Partners with Liberty Tax to Empower Franchisees with Scalable Tax Planning Services

TaxPlanlQ, the leading tax planning software, today announced a new partnership with Liberty Tax. The collaboration brings innovative tax planning capabilities directly to Liberty Tax franchisees, giving them tools to expand advisory services and strengthen client relationships.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TaxPlanlQ, the leading tax planning software, today announced a new partnership with Liberty Tax. The collaboration brings innovative tax planning capabilities directly to Liberty Tax franchisees, giving them tools to expand advisory services and strengthen client relationships.

For years, Liberty Tax has been trusted by individuals and businesses to provide reliable tax preparation and support. By integrating TaxPlanlQ into their operations, franchise owners now have access to a platform that makes advanced tax planning straightforward, actionable, and scalable.

"With TaxPlanlQ, Liberty Tax franchisees can go beyond traditional tax preparation and bookkeeping services," said Dave Lukas, CEO of TaxPlanlQ. "They'll be equipped to show clients clear strategies for keeping more of their hard- earned money, while adding a new advisory service that fuels firm growth. And with Liberty Tax's corporate support available to help identify opportunities and guide implementation, franchisees don't have to navigate this shift alone- they can step into tax planning with confidence."

"We're excited to bring proactive tax planning to the communities our Liberty Tax franchisees serve. It lets us deliver more value to deserving clients with clear, actionable strategies—and it creates a durable, year-round pathway to profitability for our franchisees," said David Dulaney, Senior Vice President of Compliance and Enterprise Support at Liberty Tax.

Benefits for Franchisees

Through this partnership, Liberty Tax franchisees will be able to:

Identify high-potential clients for tax planning opportunities with ease.

Present personalized tax strategies that highlight potential savings in a way clients can understand.

Expand services beyond compliance into high-value advisory offerings, enhancing client loyalty and satisfaction.

Grow revenue streams by offering tax planning as a premium service while strengthening their role as trusted advisors.

Franchisees will have the flexibility to work directly with TaxPlanlQ or to collaborate with Liberty Tax corporate through a structured support model. Corporate teams will help identify clients with strong planning potential, provide ongoing assistance in developing tax plans, and share resources to make implementation simple. This partnership ensures franchisees can confidently deliver advisory services-even if they are new to tax planning.

Moving the Profession Forward

The partnership reflects a growing trend in the industry: tax professionals are seeking ways to add more advisory services as clients demand greater value. Liberty Tax franchisees now have the opportunity to lead with proactive tax planning, helping clients plan for the future while strengthening long-term relationships.

"Clients are looking for more than tax compliance," added Dave. "They want advisors who help them make smart nancial decisions. This partnership makes that possible for every Liberty Tax franchisee."

About TaxPlanlQ

TaxPlanlQ provides tax and accounting firms with the capability to maximize tax savings opportunities for their clients while growing their firm. The company's flagship product provides a way to quickly upload a client's 1040, see curated tax strategies, and develop a customized and strategic tax plan with just a few clicks. The tax plan showcases potential tax savings for the client. The software also provides the accountant with easy-to-understand implementation steps, IRS court case references, pros and cons, and potential partners for each strategy.

