Taylor: A Women-Owned and Family-Owned 3PL Built on Seven Generations of Service

Taylor proudly stands as a women-owned and family-owned company—built on generations of leadership, guided by strong values, and committed to creating lasting impact through trust, innovation, and purpose.
CINCINNATI, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Taylor, a full-service third-party logistics (3PL) provider, proudly celebrates 175 years in business as a women-owned and family-owned company. Established in 1850 and now led by the seventh generation of the Taylor family, the company stands as one of the longest-operating logistics providers in North America.
Over the decades, Taylor has grown into a trusted supply chain partner to industries across North America—driven by a consistent commitment to its core values: safety, ethics, relationships, teamwork, and quality. That legacy, built over generations, continues to shape every aspect of the business.
While Taylor's roots are deep, its perspective is forward-looking. Innovation and adaptability have been essential to its longevity—from embracing new technologies to evolving its services to meet changing customer demands. Throughout this growth, Taylor has never lost sight of what matters most: its people, its purpose, and the relationships it builds.
"Our identity as a women-owned and family-owned company is not just part of our history—it's part of our daily decisions," said Noelle Taylor, Director of Sales & Marketing and a member of the seventh generation. "We've been able to grow because we've stayed true to the values that matter: doing the right thing, supporting our people like family, and earning trust that lasts. That's what sets us apart—and that's what keeps us going."
Taylor's culture—shaped by generations of leadership and grounded in transparency, trust, and care—continues to be a key driver of its success. As the company looks to the future, its focus remains clear: evolve with purpose, lead with integrity, and build a company that lasts for generations to come.
Media Contact
Taylor Media, Taylor Logistics Inc., 1 5137711850, [email protected], https://taylorlogistics.com
SOURCE Taylor Logistics Inc.
Share this article