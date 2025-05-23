Taylor: A Women-Owned and Family-Owned 3PL Built on Seven Generations of Service

Being women- and family-owned isn't just part of our story—it's the reason we lead with integrity, adapt with purpose, and care deeply about every relationship. Post this

While Taylor's roots are deep, its perspective is forward-looking. Innovation and adaptability have been essential to its longevity—from embracing new technologies to evolving its services to meet changing customer demands. Throughout this growth, Taylor has never lost sight of what matters most: its people, its purpose, and the relationships it builds.

"Our identity as a women-owned and family-owned company is not just part of our history—it's part of our daily decisions," said Noelle Taylor, Director of Sales & Marketing and a member of the seventh generation. "We've been able to grow because we've stayed true to the values that matter: doing the right thing, supporting our people like family, and earning trust that lasts. That's what sets us apart—and that's what keeps us going."

Taylor's culture—shaped by generations of leadership and grounded in transparency, trust, and care—continues to be a key driver of its success. As the company looks to the future, its focus remains clear: evolve with purpose, lead with integrity, and build a company that lasts for generations to come.

