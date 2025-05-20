Taylor Blaylock Appointed President of REMEDY - Ushering in a New Era of Creative Growth

Atlanta-based creative agency REMEDY has named Taylor Blaylock as its new President, effective May 2025. His appointment marks a strategic move toward next-generation leadership and expanded creative ambition. Founder Jamie Graff, after nearly 18 years as President, will now serve as CEO, focusing on long-term growth and client partnerships. Blaylock aims to build on REMEDY's strong creative legacy, driving bold new work for bigger clients and nurturing a purpose-driven culture.
ATLANTA, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- REMEDY today announced the appointment of Taylor Blaylock as its new President, effective May 2025, marking an exciting new chapter for the creative agency. Blaylock, a former Director of Post Production and Head of Production at REMEDY, returns to the company after an 18-month freelance tenure in the creative industry.
Blaylock's return highlights REMEDY's commitment to next-generation leadership, creative excellence, and client-centric innovation. A multi-award-winning director and editor, Blaylock brings a decorated portfolio, for Fortune 500 companies like Uber, including:
- 2024 Gold Telly Award for Best Directing
- 2024 Silver Telly Award for Best Directing
- 2022 Bronze Telly Award for Best Copywriting
- 2021 Gold Davey Award for Best in Show | Editing
- 2021 Gold and Silver Telly Awards for Best Editing
After nearly 18 years of leading REMEDY as its President, Founder Jamie Graff is stepping into the role of CEO, where he will focus on spearheading the company's strategic growth initiatives and deepening client partnerships.
"Bringing Taylor back to REMEDY is not just a homecoming — it's an investment in our future. His passion for storytelling, dedication to quality, and innovative spirit will drive our team and clients to new creative heights," said Jamie Graff, CEO of REMEDY.
As President, Blaylock will build upon REMEDY's strong foundation and legacy of creative excellence, further deepening the company's impact and helping clients forge meaningful connections with their audiences. His leadership is rooted in the values that have long defined REMEDY—intention, clarity, and purpose—while also nurturing a culture that people are proud to be part of, both inside the company and beyond.
"REMEDY is a loaded spring, full of even more potential waiting to be released. I look forward to harnessing that energy to create meaningful impact by expanding our creative reach, taking on more ambitious projects, and partnering with even bigger brands," said Blaylock. "There's a solid backbone here, built by thoughtful leadership and a passionate team, and I'm honored to return in this role to help carry that legacy forward."
This leadership transition signals REMEDY's unwavering commitment to evolving with the needs of its clients while staying true to the creative integrity that has defined the brand for nearly two decades.
About REMEDY
REMEDY is a leading creative agency specializing in storytelling, production, and brand innovation. For almost 20 years, REMEDY has partnered with top brands like Uber, Chick-fil-A, HGTV, Google, SharkBite, and Gordon Food Service to craft compelling narratives and deliver outstanding creative experiences. To learn more about REMEDY, visit www.Remedyfilms.com or follow on social media @Remedyfilms
Media Contact
Jennifer Graff, REMEDY, 1 803.464.4954, [email protected], https://remedyfilms.com
SOURCE REMEDY
