Taylor Blaylock Appointed President of REMEDY - Ushering in a New Era of Creative Growth

2024 Gold Telly Award for Best Directing

2024 Silver Telly Award for Best Directing

2022 Bronze Telly Award for Best Copywriting

2021 Gold Davey Award for Best in Show | Editing

2021 Gold and Silver Telly Awards for Best Editing

After nearly 18 years of leading REMEDY as its President, Founder Jamie Graff is stepping into the role of CEO, where he will focus on spearheading the company's strategic growth initiatives and deepening client partnerships.

"Bringing Taylor back to REMEDY is not just a homecoming — it's an investment in our future. His passion for storytelling, dedication to quality, and innovative spirit will drive our team and clients to new creative heights," said Jamie Graff, CEO of REMEDY.

As President, Blaylock will build upon REMEDY's strong foundation and legacy of creative excellence, further deepening the company's impact and helping clients forge meaningful connections with their audiences. His leadership is rooted in the values that have long defined REMEDY—intention, clarity, and purpose—while also nurturing a culture that people are proud to be part of, both inside the company and beyond.

"REMEDY is a loaded spring, full of even more potential waiting to be released. I look forward to harnessing that energy to create meaningful impact by expanding our creative reach, taking on more ambitious projects, and partnering with even bigger brands," said Blaylock. "There's a solid backbone here, built by thoughtful leadership and a passionate team, and I'm honored to return in this role to help carry that legacy forward."

This leadership transition signals REMEDY's unwavering commitment to evolving with the needs of its clients while staying true to the creative integrity that has defined the brand for nearly two decades.

About REMEDY

REMEDY is a leading creative agency specializing in storytelling, production, and brand innovation. For almost 20 years, REMEDY has partnered with top brands like Uber, Chick-fil-A, HGTV, Google, SharkBite, and Gordon Food Service to craft compelling narratives and deliver outstanding creative experiences. To learn more about REMEDY, visit www.Remedyfilms.com or follow on social media @Remedyfilms

