Taylor Custom Rings Launches 'One-of-a-Kind' Collection Inspired by the Colors of the Carlsbad Coastline

It was such a moment to photograph the rings on the bluff near the ocean and see the diamonds' colors reflecting the water, the cliffs, the golden light. They shine with nature's beauty, and it makes me happy that their origins simultaneously honor the Earth. Post this

The 'One-of-a-Kind' Collection underscores Taylor Custom Rings' dedication to mine-free jewelry. Each piece is crafted with lab-grown diamonds, ethically sourced gemstones, and recycled metals, providing eco-conscious consumers with an earth-friendly option without compromising on beauty or quality. These rings appeal to a new generation of jewelry lovers who seek both sustainability and style, making the collection an ideal choice for engagements and special occasions.

Known for designing breathtaking pieces for nearly a decade, the husband-and-wife team behind Taylor Custom Rings recently opened a showroom in Carlsbad, California, where clients can experience these creations in person, try on various styles, and design custom pieces. Ashley and Jerry Taylor have combined their talents and love for unique gemstones to create a collection that is as extraordinary as the coastal landscape that inspired it.

To explore the 'One-of-a-Kind' Collection or schedule a visit, go to http://www.taylorcustomrings.com or visit the showroom at 7740 El Camino Real, Suite C, Carlsbad, CA 92009.

About Taylor Custom Rings: Founded in 2015 by Ashley and Jerry Taylor, Taylor Custom Rings specializes in sustainable, mine-free jewelry designed to be cherished for a lifetime. Through the use of lab-grown diamonds, created gemstones, and recycled metals, the brand offers stunning, earth-friendly alternatives to traditional fine jewelry.

Media Contact

Amber Masciorini, ChicExecs, 4086122616, [email protected], www.chicexecs.com

SOURCE Taylor Custom Rings