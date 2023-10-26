Taylor Custom Rings Showcases Its Newest Brilliantly Stunning Creation, The Ava Ring With Minty Green Chrysoberyl

It gives a couple the best of both worlds with a traditional vintage diamond engagement ring and colored gemstone. Post this

"The most popular months for engagements are October through January, so we at Taylor Custom Rings have an eye on this one for being amongst our most requested selections," said co-owner Ashley Taylor, who, along with her husband, Jerry, founded the online and in-store brand.

Mine-free diamonds are physically, chemically and optically identical to their mined counterparts and are graded the exact way for cut, clarity and color. Their price point relative to mined diamonds allows consumers to get a bigger, brighter, better diamond for the same cost.

"Flipping through a wedding magazine or reading a bridal blog lately, one trend that keeps popping up is colored engagement rings," added Jerry. "Why the love? It gives a couple the best of both worlds with a traditional vintage diamond engagement ring and accent gemstones."

The Ava Ring launched in October, is made to order and ships in three to four weeks. For more information, visit http://www.taylorcustomrings.com or visit the showroom at 7740 El Camino Real, Suite C, Carlsbad, CA 92009.

About Taylor Custom Rings:

Founded in 2015 by Ashley and Jerry Taylor, the couple's goal is to design and create earth-friendly, stunning engagement rings and jewelry their clients will be thrilled to wear for the rest of their lives.

Media Contact

Amber Masciorini, ChicExecs, 7607056907, [email protected]

SOURCE Taylor Custom Rings