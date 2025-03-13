Taylor Custom Rings Unveils New Birthstone Chart Featuring Lab-Grown Diamonds and Sustainably Sourced Gemstones

The Mine-Free Birthstone Chart replaces the softer, less valuable birthstones in the old chart with sapphires and other gems possessing superior gemological qualities. It also promotes sustainability by reducing the need for mining. Post this

Taylor Custom Rings champions lab-created diamonds and gems; however, not all of the traditional birthstones can be created without mining. These shortcomings inspired Ashley to improve the standard birthstone chart, including changing the October birthstone to an enchanting peachy-pink-created sapphire, one of the most popular gemstones with their customers over the years. December babies will also be happy to know they've been upgraded to a gorgeous created Paraiba. The Mine-Free Birthstone Chart replaces the softer, less valuable birthstones in the old chart with sapphires and other gems possessing superior gemological qualities. It also promotes sustainability by reducing the need for mining, making it a more ethical and environmentally-friendly choice for consumers.

"The colors are similar to previous birthstone charts, but we have taken some artistic liberties to enhance their beauty and help them coordinate more seamlessly with each other," added Taylor. "The result is an upgraded answer to the question, 'What is my birthstone?' Our birthstones are primed for stacking, layering, mixing and matching. The dainty pieces you'll find in our brand new birthstone collection lend themselves to all those activities, as well!"

To introduce the mine-free birthstone chart, the brand has launched four designs featuring the gemstones, including the Florence Birthstone Ring, the Poppy Birthstone Necklace, the Baguette Birthstone Earrings and the Tiny Trillion Birthstone Necklace.

Taylor Custom Rings opened its storefront in 2023 after being an online jeweler since 2015.

For more information, visit http://www.taylorcustomrings.com or visit the showroom at 7740 El Camino Real, Suite C, Carlsbad, CA 92009.

About Taylor Custom Rings:

Founded in 2015 by Ashley and Jerry Taylor, the couple's goal is to design and create earth-friendly, stunning engagement rings and jewelry their clients will be thrilled to wear for the rest of their lives. By crafting their jewelry with real lab-grown diamonds, moissanite and created gemstones (sapphires, emeralds, rubies and more) and recycled metals, Taylor Custom Rings creates stunning pieces that require no new mining. Mine-free diamonds are physically, chemically and optically identical to their mined counterparts and are graded the exact same way for cut, clarity and color. Their price point relative to mined diamonds allows you to get a bigger, brighter, better diamond for the same price.

