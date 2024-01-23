Taylor Custom Rings Unveils Peachy-Pink Sapphire Charlotte Necklace with Lab-Grown Diamond Halo

The trend toward ethically sourced jewelry continues to grow as a new generation of consumers are interested in alternative, sustainable rings and pendants for engagements and weddings. Post this

"The Charlotte Necklace is among our most delicate, regal designs that is a timeless selection for anyone's jewelry collection," said Ashley. "We anticipate it being amongst our best-selling pendants for Valentine's Day and special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries. It's a truly breathtaking piece!"

Using lab-grown diamonds, moissanite and created gemstones (sapphires, emeralds, rubies, and more) and recycled metals, Taylor Custom Rings creates exquisite, one-of-a-kind pieces that require no new mining.

The trend toward ethically sourced jewelry continues to grow as a new generation of consumers are interested in alternative, sustainable rings and pendants for engagements and weddings. Mine-free diamonds are physically, chemically and optically identical to their mined counterparts and are graded the exact way for cut, clarity and color. Their price point relative to mined diamonds allows consumers to get a bigger, brighter, better diamond for the same cost. Taylor Custom Rings is among the leading designers of such jewelry that is changing industry norms.

With eight years of experience operating virtually online, Taylor Custom Rings opened its storefront earlier this year to help couples tell their unique love story. They offer in-person consultations where customers can try on rings and jewelry firsthand or customize a piece, matching different styles and budgets.

The Charlotte Necklace is priced at $2,875. For more information, visit http://www.taylorcustomrings.com or visit the showroom at 7740 El Camino Real, Suite C, Carlsbad, CA 92009.

About Taylor Custom Rings:

Founded in 2015 by Ashley and Jerry Taylor, the couple's goal is to design and create earth-friendly, stunning engagement rings and jewelry their clients will be thrilled to wear for the rest of their lives.

