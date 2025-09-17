Taylor® Guitars Adds Three Models to Successful Gold Label Collection

"With the Gold Label Collection, we set out to capture the soul of older, traditional acoustic guitars with that warm, woody, broken-in tone that usually takes decades to develop," said Andy Powers, Chief Guitar Designer and CEO at Taylor Guitars. Post this

Three Defining Innovations

The Gold Label Collection showcases three key innovations that set it apart from traditional Taylor offerings. Fanned V-Class® Bracing features a fan-like arrangement of braces in the soundboard's lower bout, delivering on the original promise of a flexible voicing platform that gives these models a warmer, more resonant, more powerful sound. The patented Action Control Neck® features a long-tenon neck joint that extends deeper into the body to boost low-end resonance while maintaining a slim, fast-playing profile. It also enables quick, precise string height adjustments with a turn of a bolt through the soundhole without the need to remove the neck or strings. Completing the package, the collection's Heritage-Inspired Aesthetics draw from old banjos and mandolins, early Taylor designs, and Powers' pre-Taylor archtop work, featuring his modified headstock shape with an angled back cut and a script-style Taylor logo inlay and unique pickguard shape.

Model Details

Gold Label 514e Super Auditorium – Solid mahogany back and sides paired with torrefied Sitka spruce deliver a rich, earthy midrange character with woody response and powerful projection. Available in natural, blacktop or golden-brown sunburst finishes with cream-colored "Crest" inlays and cream body binding.

Gold Label 714e Super Auditorium – Indian rosewood and torrefied Sitka spruce showcase rosewood's characteristic deep lows, rich trebles and blooming overtones with impressive dynamic range. The model features understated appointments that channel the collection's workhorse spirit.

Gold Label 817e Grand Pacific – Honduran rosewood and torrefied Sitka spruce offer harmonically rich tone with inspiring old-school sonic character. The Grand Pacific body shape, with 3/8-inch of extra depth at the soundhole, provides greater volume, warmth and low-end expansiveness that are ideal for robust strumming and dynamic flatpicking.

Stage and Studio Acclaim

The Gold Label Collection has earned praise from both recording professionals and touring crews for its distinctive sound and innovative features. Producer/engineer Ben Moore, who has recorded guitar players for over 30 years, noted the collection's unique sonic character: "When a client opened the case and I saw a Taylor, I already had a sonic shape in mind before they strummed a single chord. The Gold Label guitars sound nothing like those guitars. The harmonic complexity and midrange voice are nothing like any Taylor I have heard before. Microphones LOVE them."

The Gold Label's practical innovations have also won over touring professionals. "Having the 517e out on the road was such a treat," said Matt Yankovich, Guitar Tech for Balance and Composure, and Mom Jeans. "The Action Control Neck is a touring guitar tech's dream come true — finally having the ability to quickly make action adjustments on the fly to keep things comfortable without needing to sand down saddles is an absolute game changer in the world of acoustic guitars."

The Gold Label 514e, 714e and 817e models are available now at authorized Taylor dealers worldwide starting at $2,599. All models include Taylor's Deluxe Hardshell Case and feature LR Baggs Element VTC electronics. For more information about the Gold Label Collection, visit TaylorGuitars.com.

About Taylor Guitars

Taylor Guitars is a leading global manufacturer of premium acoustic guitars. Headquartered in El Cajon, California (San Diego County), the company was founded in 1974 and is widely known for its innovative manufacturing techniques and tone-enhancing designs, which have set new standards for playability, craftsmanship and musical performance. Driven by a passion for improving the guitar-playing experience, Taylor is equally committed to ethical environmental practices and has led the way with socially responsible forest management initiatives aimed at preserving our shared natural resources. These include groundbreaking forest restoration projects with West African ebony in Cameroon, koa and other native trees in Hawaii, and the urban canopy in Southern California. Taylor's diverse artist community includes the likes of Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Zac Brown, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, U2's The Edge, Jacob Collier and many others.

Media Contact

JESSUP PR, Taylor Guitars, 1 3235293541, [email protected]

SOURCE Taylor Guitars