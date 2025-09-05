Taylor Guitars and Guitars for Vets Launch Special-Edition GS Mini Americana to Support Veterans with PTSD

"Music has the power to uplift, heal and connect," says Tim O'Brien, VP of Marketing at Taylor Guitars. "We're honored to support Guitars for Vets in bringing that gift to more veterans, and we hope this special-edition GS Mini helps raise both funding and awareness for their incredible work." Post this

G4V offers a structured, 10-week curriculum of one-on-one guitar lessons taught by volunteer instructors, free to qualifying veterans. Participants are loaned a guitar during the program and, upon graduation, receive a new guitar and accessory kit to continue their musical journey. By combining instruction with the healing power of music, G4V helps veterans build confidence, find connection, and experience the proven mental health benefits of learning to play guitar.

"My experiences serving in Afghanistan really took a toll on me," says Army veteran Matthew B., a recent graduate of the program. "When I returned, I was kind of broken. Learning to play guitar has been therapeutic for me. It helps me reconfigure my mind and take a break from things that otherwise get my PTSD motor running. I've also connected with other likeminded people who enjoy playing guitar. It becomes one big family."

Taylor's partnership with G4V began in 2020, but this marks the first time the two organizations have collaborated on a dedicated guitar model.

"Music has the power to uplift, heal and connect," says Tim O'Brien, VP of Marketing at Taylor Guitars. "We're honored to support Guitars for Vets in bringing that gift to more veterans, and we hope this special-edition GS Mini helps raise both funding and awareness for their incredible work."

Nigel Fischer, Director of Advancement for G4V, notes the importance of partnerships like this. "We can't do it without great partners like Taylor and the dealers joining this campaign," Fischer says. "Support like this funds our program and raises awareness about the preventive impact we can have on veterans' lives — especially in protecting against suicide. Customers who buy this guitar aren't just getting a beautiful instrument; they're helping put guitars in the hands of veterans in need, where music can truly make a difference."

About the Guitars 4 Vets GS Mini Americana Special Edition

Since its debut in 2010, Taylor's GS Mini has become one of the company's best-selling guitars, loved for its scaled-down size, comfortable feel, and full-bodied voice. The Americana edition features custom patriotic imagery on the top, presented with artfully weathered, sepia-toned look and a subtle edgeburst treatment. A solid torrefied Sitka spruce top is paired with layered sapele back and sides. Other notable details include a 23.5-inch scale length, matte-finish body and neck, Italian acrylic 4mm dot fretboard inlays, chrome tuners, and a custom Guitars 4 Vets label inside. This acoustic-only model includes a structured gig bag with backpack straps for easy portability.

About Taylor Guitars

Taylor Guitars is a leading global manufacturer of premium acoustic guitars. Headquartered in El Cajon, California, the company was founded in 1974 and is widely known for its innovative manufacturing techniques and tone-enhancing designs, which have set new standards for playability, craftsmanship, and musical performance. Taylor is equally committed to ethical environmental practices and has pioneered forest restoration projects involving West African ebony in Cameroon, koa and other native trees in Hawaii, and the urban canopy in Southern California. The Taylor artist roster includes Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Zac Brown, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, U2's The Edge, Jacob Collier, and many others.

Media Contact:

JESSUP PR

[email protected]

Website: www.taylorguitars.com

About Guitars for Vets

Guitars 4 Vets is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to providing relief to struggling veterans through the healing power of music and community. Since 2007, G4V has served at-risk U.S. veterans impacted by PTSD and other service-related trauma. Through a unique, 10-week structured guitar instruction program, G4V puts the healing power of music in the hands of our nation's heroes, helping to foster renewal, connection, and community. The organization is supported by charitable foundations, private donors, merchandise sales, and local chapter fundraisers.

Media Contact

JESSUP PR, Taylor Guitars, 1 3235293541, [email protected], taylorguitars.com

SOURCE Taylor Guitars