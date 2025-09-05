Taylor® Guitars and Zedd Unveil the GS Mini Telos Special Edition

"I'm super excited to announce my collaboration with Taylor Guitars," said Zedd. "Guitars entered my musical world at the very beginning, from when I can remember music. To have my own [signature guitar] is something I just never thought would happen in my lifetime." Post this

A Visually Vibrant Artistic Statement

The Zedd GS Mini Telos Special Edition showcases a luminous, cathedral-like top design adapted directly from the cover art of Zedd's 2024 album Telos, created by visual artist Roseanna Lane. Originally inspired by the album's closing track, "1685 (feat. Muse)," Lane created stained-glass–style visuals for each song, and later assembled them into a kaleidoscopic composition that became the official Telos album cover, now reimagined for the guitar's soundboard graphics. The visual represents every song on the album in a single unified piece, perfectly mirroring Zedd's own musical approach on Telos, which he describes as a reflection of his entire career and all of his influences. This artistic fusion embodies Zedd's evolution as a musician, from his classical training to his GRAMMY-winning electronic productions, and his growing interest in blending organic acoustic sounds with electronic music.

GS Mini Telos Special Edition: Specs & Appointments

The Zedd GS Mini Telos Special Edition is part of the Taylor GS Mini family, which has become one of the world's most popular acoustic guitars, delivering professional-grade sound in a travel-friendly package. The travel-friendly acoustic features a scaled-down Grand Symphony body with a 23-½-inch scale length that produces a big, rich tone that "punches far above its compact size." Zedd's collaborative model features a solid, torrefied spruce top and layered sapele back and sides for a bold and balanced acoustic sound. Other features include:

Appointments: 4mm dot fretboard inlays, chrome tuners, matte finish, Zedd interior label

Comfortable mahogany Taylor neck with a 1-11/16-inch nut width for easy playability

Structured gig bag with backpack straps for protection and portability

The first 25 Telos guitars produced will include a Certificate of Authenticity individually numbered and hand-signed by Zedd, making each a unique collector's piece.

"I hope that this inspires people to learn instruments and play music, especially in a time where we keep talking about the future of musicianship," Zedd added. "It's on us to continue the path and pave the way for the new generation to have the tools to be able to be creative and make music."

The Zedd GS Mini Telos Special Edition is available exclusively at TaylorGuitars.com.

About Taylor Guitars

Taylor Guitars is a leading global manufacturer of premium acoustic guitars. Headquartered in El Cajon, California (San Diego County), the company was founded in 1974 and is widely known for its innovative manufacturing techniques and tone-enhancing designs, which have set new standards for playability, craftsmanship and musical performance. Driven by a passion for improving the guitar-playing experience, Taylor is equally committed to ethical environmental practices and has led the way with socially responsible forest management initiatives aimed at preserving our shared natural resources. These include groundbreaking forest restoration projects with West African ebony in Cameroon, koa and other native trees in Hawaii, and the urban canopy in Southern California. Taylor's diverse artist community includes the likes of Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Zac Brown, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, U2's The Edge, Jacob Collier and many others.

About Zedd

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning artist/DJ/producer Zedd made his debut with "Clarity" after signing with Interscope in 2012 and has been breaking down barriers surrounding music genres ever since. Throughout his career, Zedd has worked with a diverse range of artists to create hits, including Foxes on "Clarity" (which earned Zedd a 2014 GRAMMY® "Best Dance Recording"), Hayley Williams on RIAA platinum-certified hit, "Stay The Night" (which racked up more than 1.3 billion streams ), and Selena Gomez on the platinum-certified track, "I Want You To Know," which spent four weeks at #1 on Billboard's "Hot Dance/Electronic Songs" chart. He's also collaborated with Alessia Cara on their hit single "Stay" which has amassed over 6.3 billion streams worldwide, held the #1 spot at Top 40 radio for six consecutive weeks and earned Zedd his second GRAMMY® Award nomination, and with Maren Morris and Grey on the monster hit "The Middle," which earned Zedd his second #1 at Top 40 radio and held for seven consecutive weeks. Digitally, the song has over 4.7 billion streams worldwide and earned Zedd three GRAMMY® nominations including "Record Of The Year," "Song Of The Year," and "Best Pop Duo or Group Performance." Most recently, Zedd released his third studio album, the GRAMMY® -nominated Telos. The 10-song masterwork featured a diverse cast of collaborators: rock monoliths John Mayer and Muse, alt-pop stars Remi Wolf, Dora Jar and Bea Miller, modern Irish folk virtuosos the olllam, and the iconic voice of the late, great Jeff Buckley.

Over the course of his legendary career, Zedd has performed sold-out headlining sets across the world at festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, EDC, Summer Sonic Japan, Outside Lands, ULTRA and many more. In 2018 he created his own festival, the famed Zedd in the Park, which has sold out every year since its inception ('18, '19, '22) and 2024, which saw the first two-day incarnation of the event. Following a massive headlining tour throughout 2024, Zedd's 2025 Las Vegas Residency with Tao Group Hospitality is currently underway. Next, he'll perform at the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in April, marking his fourth appearance in the desert.

Zedd's impressive discography has made an impact across all areas of entertainment, including sports, and film / TV, with a major highlight in 2022 when he opened the NHL All-Star Game with a performance during player introductions. Since then, he's gone on to perform at multiple NBA All-Star Weekends, NCAA Men's Final Four, Formula 1 Miami & Austin ('22), Las Vegas ('23 and '24), Bahrain, and 2022's NFL Super Bowl LVI. That same year, he was the official performer for The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, and made his scripted acting debut in Muppets Mayhem on Disney+. Now, Zedd has sold over 5M+ headlining tickets globally, and racked up over 31.6B streams across all platforms, truly proving himself to be one of the most timeless artists of his generation.

