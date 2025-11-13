Taylor Guitars Announces $100 Holiday Savings on Popular Guitar Models

"With $100 off dozens of our most popular models, the Season of Savings promotion makes it easier than ever to give the gift of music." - Monte Montefusco, Vice President of Sales at Taylor Guitars Post this

Customers can save across Taylor's signature body styles, tonewoods and string configurations. Options include larger Dreadnoughts like the 12-string 150ce and the Mexican-style 10-string 250ce Plus BLK Bajo Quinto from the SOMOS Collection; slope-shoulder Grand Pacifics like the 217e Plus SB and 117e; versatile Grand Auditorium models such as the all-koa 224ce-K DLX and all-mahogany 324ce; and compact Grand Concert guitars like the 212ce and 212ce-N Plus, which deliver exceptional comfort for fingerstyle players.

All eligible guitars feature onboard electronics for plug-and-play amplification and come with a protective case—from Taylor's Structured Gig Bag and lightweight AeroCase to the Deluxe Hardshell Case included with higher-end models.

The offer is available while supplies last. For more information about the Season of Savings promotion and qualifying Taylor models, visit https://www.taylorguitars.com/season-of-savings/us. Taylor Guitars on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

ABOUT TAYLOR GUITARS

Taylor Guitars is a leading global manufacturer of premium acoustic guitars. Headquartered in El Cajon, California (San Diego County), the company was founded in 1974 and is widely known for its innovative manufacturing techniques and tone-enhancing designs, which have set new standards for playability, craftsmanship and musical performance. Driven by a passion for improving the guitar-playing experience, Taylor is equally committed to ethical environmental practices and has led the way with socially responsible forest management initiatives aimed at preserving our shared natural resources. These include groundbreaking forest restoration projects with West African ebony in Cameroon, koa and other native trees in Hawaii, and the urban canopy in Southern California. Taylor's diverse artist community includes the likes of Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Zac Brown, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, U2's The Edge, Jacob Collier and many others.

