Taylor® Guitars Announces Trey Hensley Gold Label 510e Guitar

"This guitar truly reflects how I approach music—with passion, precision and a deep respect for tradition" - Trey Hensley

Known for his dynamic flatpicking technique and thoughtful songwriting, Hensley was voted Guitar Player of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association in 2025—his second win after 2023. He also won a GRAMMY for Best Traditional Blues Album in 2025 as part of the Taj Mahal Sextet. His technical prowess and discerning ear made him the ideal collaborator to help shape Taylor's first artist-designed Gold Label instrument.

A GUITAR BUILT FOR POWER, WARMTH AND PRECISION

The Trey Hensley Gold Label 510e celebrates the artist's playing style with a unique set of features, starting with a deeper version of Taylor's classic square-shoulder dreadnought body shape. This model is crafted with back and sides of solid mahogany paired with a torrefied Sitka spruce top. Fanned V-Class bracing delivers a warm, woody midrange with outstanding power and sustain, especially in the low end.

Taylor's patented long-tenon Action Control Neck offers enhanced resonance and allows fast, easy adjustability to dial in the ideal string height for any scenario or playing style. Hensley helped fine-tune the guitar's response, opting for medium-gauge D'Addario Nickel Bronze strings to match his performance needs.

The guitar is outfitted with Hensley's preferred pickup system for performance—the LR Baggs Anthem SL—combining an Element under-saddle piezo pickup with a TRU•MIC condenser microphone and an end-pin preamp. The system includes a soundhole-mounted volume control.

A CLASSIC AESTHETIC

Blending Gold Label's distinctive heritage-flavored aesthetic with understated elegance, this model features an Antique Blond torrefied spruce top that glows with warm, golden-brown hues. Other details include a Honduran rosewood Curve Wing bridge with bone pins, cream binding with black/white purfling, a matching rosette, and Crest inlays in cream. A double-layer pickguard (ivoroid and faux tortoise) and a Trey Hensley Gold Label interior label complete the look.

The first 100 guitars will be released as Special Edition models that include a Trey-signed certificate of authenticity. Each ships in a deluxe hardshell case with a British Cocoa exterior.

Key Features:

Back/Side Wood: Mahogany

Top Wood: Torrefied Sitka Spruce

Neck: Mahogany

Fretboard: West African Ebony

Nut Width: 1-3/4"

Scale Length: 25-1/2"

Bracing: Fanned V-Class

Electronics: LR Baggs Anthem SL

"Trey represents everything we admire in a musician—technical mastery combined with genuine artistry and a commitment to his craft," says Andy Powers, President, CEO and Chief Guitar Designer at Taylor Guitars. "Building this guitar with him allowed us to explore new territory within the Gold Label Collection. The deeper square-shoulder dreadnought shape was the perfect canvas to capture Trey's voice, and his input throughout the design process helped us create an instrument that performs beautifully for flatpicking, bluegrass and beyond."

AVAILABILITY

The Trey Hensley Gold Label 510e is available now at authorized Taylor dealers worldwide and via TaylorGuitars.com. Limited quantities are available in Q4 2025, with additional instruments arriving in Q1 2026.

For more information about the Trey Hensley Gold Label 510e, visit TaylorGuitars.com.

ABOUT TAYLOR GUITARS

Taylor Guitars is a leading global manufacturer of premium acoustic guitars. Headquartered in El Cajon, California (San Diego County), the company was founded in 1974 and is widely known for its innovative manufacturing techniques and tone-enhancing designs, which have set new standards for playability, craftsmanship and musical performance. Driven by a passion for improving the guitar-playing experience, Taylor is equally committed to ethical environmental practices and has led the way with socially responsible forest management initiatives aimed at preserving our shared natural resources. These include groundbreaking forest restoration projects with West African ebony in Cameroon, koa and other native trees in Hawaii, and the urban canopy in Southern California. Taylor's diverse artist community includes the likes of Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Zac Brown, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, U2's The Edge, Jacob Collier and many others.

ABOUT TREY HENSLEY

Trey Hensley is a GRAMMY® Award-winning musician and singer/songwriter who was voted the Guitar Player of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association in both 2023 and 2025. Trey has been referred to as "Nashville's hottest young player" by Acoustic Guitar magazine. In addition to a storied solo career and a duo career with award-winning resophonic guitarist Rob Ickes (NPR called them "two musical phenoms"), Trey has worked with a diverse list of artists including Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash, Marty Stuart, Earl Scruggs, Dolly Parton, Taj Mahal, Tommy Emmanuel, Rodney Crowell, Old Crow Medicine Show, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Little Feat, Leftover Salmon and REO Speedwagon.

Trey can be heard on the latest album by Ickes & Hensley, Living in a Song, and collaborating with Rob Ickes and Molly Tuttle on "John Deere Tractor" on the album A Tribute To The Judds; as a member of the Taj Mahal Sextet on the GRAMMY-winning recording, Swingin' Live at the Church in Tulsa; and with Alison Brown and Steve Martin on the song "Bluegrass Radio."

