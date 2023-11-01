Taylor® Guitars Brings Back Holiday Gifting Opportunity During Its Get One, Gift One Promotion

"The holiday season, we're making it easier than ever to share the Taylor experience of owning a high-quality guitar that's comfortable and enjoyable to play." - Monte Montefusco, VP of Sales at Taylor Guitars Post this

The promotion features select guitars from two of Taylor's popular travel and small-body guitar series: their bestselling GS Mini line and Baby Taylor line. Each guitar's compact size is perfect for new learners, young players and seasoned guitarists who want an accessible, easy-to-transport option that serves up plenty of Taylor's clear, balanced acoustic tone.

Baby Taylor BT1 ( $99 , normally $399 ) - Perfectly sized for small hands, the Baby Taylor makes a great first guitar for a young learner, but its full sound and portable size also make it a great travel guitar for anyone who wants to practice or write on the road. Built with a solid spruce top, layered walnut back and sides, and an easy-playing neck, the Baby Taylor is all about making it fun to play songs and build your skills as a musician.

GS Mini Sapele ( $199 , normally $499 ) - The GS Mini Sapele is great for new players or more experienced guitarists looking to take their guitar on the road — or enjoy it on the couch. Built with a solid spruce top, layered sapele back and sides, and a slender, hand-friendly neck, the guitar offers the ideal combination of portability, playability and rich, full-voiced tone.

The promotional guitars come with either a soft gig bag (Baby Taylor) or structured gig bag (GS Mini Sapele). The offer is available while supplies last. For more information about the promotional event and qualifying Taylor models, visit https://www.taylorguitars.com/get-one-gift-one-promo/us. Follow Taylor Guitars on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

Taylor Guitars was founded in 1974 by Bob Taylor and Kurt Listug and has grown into the leading global builder of premium acoustic guitars. Taylor now employs over 1,400 people and currently produces hundreds of guitars per day in its state-of-the-art factory complexes in both El Cajon and in Tecate, Baja California, Mexico. The company maintains an active dealer network, with Taylor guitars sold through hundreds of retail locations in North America and with international distribution to 60 countries, including a distribution warehouse and factory service center in the Netherlands. In December of 2020, Taylor transitioned to 100-percent employee ownership, with Bob and Kurt continuing to guide the company forward. In 2022, chief guitar designer Andy Powers was also named President and CEO.

