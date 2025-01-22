Taylor Guitars Debuts Gold Label Collection: The Company's New Guitar Line Boasts Totally New Design And A Sound Unlike Anything It's Ever Produced

"The harder you play, the louder the guitar gets," says Powers. Post this

Taylor's headlining guitar release is its all-new acoustic Gold Label Collection, developed by Andy Powers, Taylor's Master Guitar Designer, President and CEO, which reveals a sound and visual aesthetic unlike anything Taylor has ever offered. Available in two models, each with an optional sunburst — Gold Label 814e (natural top), Gold Label 814e SB, Gold Label 814e Koa (natural top), and Gold Label 814e Koa SB — the collection blends traditional and modern elements in an inspiring new way and expands Taylor's musical palette to appeal to an even more diverse range of players.

The Gold Label Collection draws inspiration from classic 1930s and '40s flat top acoustic guitars, delivering a warmer, fuller tone that blends a heritage voice with a new version of Taylor's award-winning V-Class bracing technology. The collection features several groundbreaking design elements, including the new Super Auditorium body style, a Fanned V-Class bracing pattern, and a long-tenon neck joint, all of which contribute to a richer, more resonant, more muscular sound. The collection also introduces two distinctive wood pairings: Honduran rosewood back and sides with a torrefied Sitka spruce top, producing exceptional harmonic richness, and figured Hawaiian koa coupled with torrefied Sitka spruce, delivering a more balanced, rounded tone.

"The harder you play, the louder the guitar gets," says Powers. "But it naturally starts to compress the sound into a more controlled, focused tone rather than becoming mushy. Yet these guitars also respond to delicate articulation with a broadly rich voice. When you play a simple note softly, the guitar naturally amplifies it with surprising warmth and volume."

With its unique sound and aesthetic, the Gold Label Collection sits apart from Taylor's other premium lines, offering a guitar that combines the warmth and tonal character of traditional instruments with the playability and reliability Taylor is known for. The collection's craftsmanship extends beyond its sonic capabilities, with a fresh visual aesthetic that combines classic influences with modern artistry. The result is a guitar that will appeal to a broad range of players, offering a distinctive voice and performance that bring together the best of both old and new.

Whether for recording, live performance, or personal enjoyment, the Gold Label Collection provides musicians with a guitar that is as visually striking as it is sonically impressive.

New Builder's Edition guitars

Taylor is also expanding its premium Builder's Edition Collection with two new Grand Auditorium models that build on the popularity of its flagship 814ce with new tonewood pairings. Both Builder's Edition 814ce models feature Honduran rosewood back and sides, with top options of either Adirondack spruce or sinker redwood. Honduran rosewood produces complex harmonic textures with rich lows and crystalline highs, while Adirondack spruce yields a dynamic range, allowing players to dig in without sacrificing clarity. The sinker redwood top combines cedar-like warmth, impressive power and projection, and exceptional touch sensitivity. Both new models showcase the refinement and comfort-focused design elements that set the award-winning Builder's Edition collection apart — chamfered body edges, a hand-friendly beveled cutaway, and a beveled armrest. These features ensure a seamless interaction between player and guitar.

Visually, both Builder's Edition 814ce models have an elegant appearance, highlighted by a subtle Kona edgeburst that enhances the striking variegation of the Honduran rosewood back and sides. Both feature an edgeburst top treatment and a full-body gloss finish. Additional visual highlights include a smoky West African ebony fretboard, a single-ring green abalone rosette with Indian rosewood trim, black/maple/rosewood top purfling, Element fretboard inlays in mother-of-pearl, an Indian rosewood pickguard, and antique gold Gotoh 510 tuners. These models combine superior aesthetics with extraordinary tonal quality.

New Value-Packed Studio Models

For decades, Taylor's sapele/spruce Grand Auditorium 314ce has been a player favorite, celebrated for its workhorse utility and rich tone thanks to its all-solid-wood body. Today Taylor announces the all-new 314ce Studio with a refined design to make it even more attractively priced while giving it an updated aesthetic. This reimagined version of the classic 314ce combines modern updates with traditional tonal qualities at an appealing price point. Key distinctions from the original model include a torrefied Sitka spruce top, rounded body edges with black and white top edge trim, and an all-gloss body finish. The model also features a 1-11/16-inch nut width, 4mm Italian acrylic dot fretboard inlays, a faux tortoiseshell pickguard, and the inclusion of a structured gig bag for enhanced portability.

This new Studio edition is available with either a natural or light shaded edgeburst top, mirroring the same edgeburst featured on Taylor's 50th Anniversary 314ce LTD. Like the standard 314ce, it also features a 3-ring black rosette, Taylor nickel tuners, and is voiced with Taylor's V-Class bracing. The 314ce Studio comes equipped with onboard ES2 electronics, ensuring a premium, versatile performance whether for recording, practice, or live shows. Another Studio edition, the 414ce Studio, featuring solid Indian rosewood paired with torrefied Sitka spruce, will also be introduced. The guitar shares the same appointment package, including the 1-11/16 inch nut width, and similarly will be offered with a choice between a natural and shaded edgeburst top.

Circa 74 Acoustic/Vocal Amplifiers

Taylor is also expanding its Circa 74 brand of acoustic/vocal amplifiers with the addition of a new model featuring a cabinet and stand crafted from select-grade Hawaiian koa. The model sits alongside the original edition, which features a mahogany cabinet and stand. Circa 74 began as a Bob Taylor side project during the pandemic and quickly blossomed into a new, Taylor-adjacent brand of amplifier with 2-in-1 functionality, designed to enable gigging musicians to plug their guitar into it and sing through it in a range of performance environments. Working on the project reminded Bob of the creative, freewheeling spirit of a startup, like the earliest days of Taylor Guitars, circa '74 — which gave birth to the name. The amp was designed to dial down the high-end harshness found in many acoustic amps and produce a warm, analog musical character.

The resulting sound is smooth, yet without sacrificing articulation. Taylor leveraged its tonewood voicing expertise to contribute to the amp's smooth sound palette and room-filling sound. The warm sonic characteristics are matched visually by the cabinet, with clean lines and rich wood texture reminiscent of mid-century modern furniture design. The aesthetic is enhanced by the modern-retro fabric grill cloth and an equally gorgeous wood stand designed to complement the amp.

About Taylor Guitars

Taylor Guitars is a leading global manufacturer of premium acoustic guitars. Headquartered in El Cajon, California (San Diego County), the company was founded in 1974 and is widely known for its innovative manufacturing techniques and tone-enhancing designs, which have set new standards for playability, craftsmanship and musical performance. Driven by a passion for improving the guitar-playing experience, Taylor is equally committed to ethical environmental practices and has led the way with socially responsible forest management initiatives aimed at preserving our shared natural resources. These include groundbreaking forest restoration projects with West African ebony in Cameroon, koa and other native trees in Hawaii, and the urban canopy in Southern California. Taylor's diverse artist community includes the likes of Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Zac Brown, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, U2's The Edge, Jacob Collier and many others.

Media Contact

Alex Jessup, JESSUP PR, 1 3235293541, [email protected], JESSUP PR

SOURCE Taylor Guitars