Taylor® Guitars Expands 200 Series Line With New Grand Concert Guitars, Introduces 814ce Blacktop Special Edition

"These new 200 Series Grand Concert models embody the best of the best for smaller-bodied, layered-wood guitars," says Andy Powers, Taylor's Chief Guitar Designer, President and CEO. "Whichever wood pairing you prefer, each guitar offers an extraordinary blend of playing comfort, sound quality and aesthetic appeal at an accessible price point."

212ce

The new 212ce cutaway Grand Concert brings a classic wood pairing with modern features to the 200 Series. Solid Sitka spruce top and layered Indian rosewood back and sides project clear, balanced sound suitable for a range of playing styles, with the smaller body dimensions yielding a focus and responsiveness that are especially compatible with fingerstyle playing and recording applications. Appointments include Italian acrylic dot inlays, a matte finish, white binding and chrome tuners, along with Taylor's onboard ES2 electronics. The guitar comes with a structured gig bag. Starting at $1,099.

222ce-K DLX

The all-Hawaiian-koa 222ce-K DLX makes a statement in the 200 Series with gorgeous layered koa back and sides and a solid koa top. The gold hardware, shaded edgeburst body treatment and gloss finish make the 222ce-K DLX an alluring choice as a stage guitar. Other aesthetic details include black binding, a black pickguard and Small Diamond fretboard inlays in Italian acrylic. The stunning visuals are matched by a warm, woody koa tone with a rich midrange and articulate treble notes that will appeal to fingerstyle players as well as flatpickers and strummers. The koa top levels out the response across the tonal spectrum and translates into clear amplified tone with the ES2 electronics. The guitar ships in a Taylor deluxe hardshell case. Starting at $1,899.

814ce Blacktop Special Edition

Taylor's flagship Indian rosewood/Sitka spruce 814ce boasts a striking visual twist with the new Blacktop Special Edition, showcasing a bold black top. Smoked nickel tuning machines, Hard Rock maple body binding, Element fretboard inlays in mother-of-pearl, an abalone rosette and a gloss-finish body support a sleek, premium aesthetic, with a rosewood pickguard and rosewood radius-style armrest beautifully complementing the back and sides. The solid rosewood/spruce tonewood pairing, voiced with Taylor's award-winning V-Class bracing, drives the 814ce's refined sound — rich lows, bell-like treble notes and a slightly scooped midrange translate into a high-fidelity voice that also makes room for accompanying vocals. This edition includes Taylor's ES2 electronics and comes with a deluxe hardshell case. Starting at $4,099.

About Taylor Guitars

Taylor Guitars was founded in 1974 by Bob Taylor and Kurt Listug and has grown into the leading global builder of premium acoustic guitars. Taylor now employs over 1,500 people and currently produces hundreds of guitars per day in its state-of-the-art factory complexes in both El Cajon, California, and in Tecate, Baja California, Mexico. The company maintains an active dealer network, with Taylor guitars sold through hundreds of retail locations in North America and with international distribution to 65 countries, including a distribution warehouse and factory service center in the Netherlands. In December of 2020, Taylor transitioned to 100-percent employee ownership. In 2022, Taylor's Chief Guitar Designer, Andy Powers, was also named President and CEO, with Bob and Kurt continuing to guide the company forward as senior advisors and co-chairmen of the Taylor Guitars board, established as part of the company's ownership transition.

