Taylor® Guitars Expands Jacob Collier Offerings With Two New 5-String Models

The unveiling of these new models follows the October 10 release of Collier's critically acclaimed album, The Light For Days, which recently earned him his 16th GRAMMY® nomination in the Best Arrangement, Instruments & Vocals category for his reimagining of the Beach Boys classic "Keep An Eye On Summer" — fittingly arranged for his bespoke 5-string guitars.

"These new 5-string models are a total dream come true for me," says Jacob. "Each is so distinct in their own right. For them to be accessible to more people, while maintaining the same spirit that inspired the original designs, is a wonder. I'm so looking forward to more folks having the opportunity to discover this 5-string world and make their own magic with it."

The collaboration began when Collier approached Taylor about creating a custom 5-string acoustic guitar featuring his preferred DAEAD tuning — where the lower strings are tuned by fourths while the higher strings are tuned by fifths. That custom instrument, built by Andy Powers, Taylor's Chief Guitar Designer, President and CEO, became a staple of Collier's performances. The tuning makes common chord shapes easier for beginners to form with their fingers, while for experienced players, it unlocks a new tonal landscape ripe for musical exploration.

JACOB COLLIER ACADEMY 22E 5-STRING

Great for new and experienced players alike, Taylor's Academy Series guitars deliver rich acoustic tone and an accessible, comfort-enhanced playing experience. The Jacob Collier Academy 22e 5-String features a solid walnut top paired with layered walnut back and sides in a Grand Concert body, producing crisp highs, a warm midrange and satisfying low-end depth.

A built-in walnut beveled armrest softens the contact point on the strumming arm, reducing pressure and allowing for more fluid motion. Incorporating visual details selected for the original Jacob Collier model, this guitar features a smoked eucalyptus fretboard and bridge. The model includes a slender, easy-playing Taylor neck, matte-finish body, understated 4mm Dot fretboard inlays, standard chrome tuners, and Fishman Presys VT electronics.

Key Specifications:

Back/Side Wood: Layered Walnut

Top Wood: Solid Walnut

Neck: Mahogany or Maple

Fretboard: Smoked Eucalyptus

Nut Width: 1-11/16"

Scale Length: 24-7/8"

Bracing: Academy Series Bracing

Electronics: Fishman Presys VT

JACOB COLLIER GS MINI 5-STRING

Inspired by the GS Mini's bold voice, fun-size proportions and up-for-anything personality, Jacob put his signature aesthetic spin on Taylor's popular compact model. Jacob worked with Taylor designers to create a custom asymmetric rosette design marked by vibrant colors and geometric abstraction — a visual flourish that makes this guitar pop on any wall.

The guitar features a torrefied Sitka spruce top paired with layered sapele back and sides, producing a clear, balanced acoustic voice with played-in character. Perfect for travel, writing sessions, and intimate performances, the GS Mini 5-String maintains the tonal clarity essential to Collier's musical approach in a portable format. Known for creating music everywhere from green rooms to hotel rooms during his extensive touring schedule, Collier collaborated closely on this model to ensure it could capture musical ideas anywhere inspiration strikes.

Key Specifications:

Back/Side Wood: Layered Sapele

Top Wood: Torrefied Sitka Spruce

Neck: Mahogany

Fretboard: West African Ebony

Nut Width: 1-11/16"

Scale Length: 23-1/2"

Bracing: X Bracing

Electronics: None

JACOB COLLIER SIGNATURE MODEL 5-STRING [ORIGINAL MODEL]

Jacob Collier's original 5-string signature Taylor guitar is a Taylor Grand Concert body style featuring a natural, wood-centric aesthetic with richly variegated Select-grade koa and marbled West African ebony, giving each instrument a unique visual personality. Signature details include a customized Hawaiian koa truss rod cover with Jacob's laser-etched logo, a custom interior label, a branded guitar strap, antique chrome Gotoh 510 tuners, and onboard LR Baggs Element VTC electronics with soundhole-mounted controls, all shipping in a Taylor AeroCase.

Key Specifications:

Top, Back & Sides: Solid, Select-grade Hawaiian Koa

Neck: Mahogany

Fretboard & Bridge: West African Ebony

Nut Width: 1-11/16" (4.28 cm)

Scale: 24-⅞" (63.18 cm)

Bracing: Taylor V-Class® Bracing

Tuning Machines: Gotoh 510 with Antique Chrome Buttons

Electronics: LR Baggs Element VTC

"Jacob is so gifted — a one-of-a-kind musician," says Andy Powers. "After hearing him write and perform music on these instruments since their creation, we're excited to expand this collaboration with models that make the acoustic guitar accessible for entry-level players while offering an inspiring new sonic palette for experienced players to explore."

AVAILABILITY

For US customers, a limited number are available now to arrive before Christmas. UK and Europe customers can order now and guitars will ship early next year. Customers outside the US, UK and Europe can join the waitlist for future availability. The new models will be coming to authorized Taylor dealers in late 2025. Check THIS LINK for availability in your area.

ABOUT TAYLOR GUITARS

Taylor Guitars is a leading global manufacturer of premium acoustic guitars. Headquartered in El Cajon, California (San Diego County), the company was founded in 1974 and is widely known for its innovative manufacturing techniques and tone-enhancing designs, which have set new standards for playability, craftsmanship and musical performance. Driven by a passion for improving the guitar-playing experience, Taylor is equally committed to ethical environmental practices and has led the way with socially responsible forest management initiatives aimed at preserving our shared natural resources. These include groundbreaking forest restoration projects with West African ebony in Cameroon, koa and other native trees in Hawaii, and the urban canopy in Southern California. Taylor's diverse artist community includes the likes of Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Zac Brown, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, U2's The Edge, Jacob Collier and many others.

ABOUT JACOB COLLIER

Beloved by audiences, musicians and critics the world over, and heralded as one of the most groundbreaking artists of the 21st century, singer-songwriter, producer, arranger & multi-instrumentalist and world-builder Jacob Collier has taken the music industry by storm. With a depth and imaginatory infinity that is beyond question, Jacob plays, writes and communicates with a human warmth, openness and drastic inclusivity that melts hearts, explodes minds, and inspires millions.

Described as "the colourful Mozart of Gen Z" by the New York Times, his radically joyous and genre-bridging discography has led to seven GRAMMY wins and 15 GRAMMY nominations, making him the first British artist in history to win at least one Grammy for each of his first 5 studio albums. His fearless approach to music has attracted a plethora of 100+ collaborators, including Coldplay, SZA, Shawn Mendes, John Mayer, Stormzy, Kirk Franklin, Tori Kelly, Anoushka Shankar, Quincy Jones, Oumou Sangaré, Hans Zimmer and Joni Mitchell.

2025's The Light For Days - Collier's latest album - finds him at his most present and immediate, and centered around a single instrument: the guitar. During a brief trip home to London, sitting in the same music room where his career began, he chose to explore his 5-string and 10-string signature Taylor acoustic guitars more fully than he ever had before. Through alternate tunings ("DAEAD") and techniques, he trades scale for intimacy. Recorded and produced in only four days, The Light For Days reflects a core pillar of Collier's artistry, offering a sonic counterpart to the moments in his live shows when everything falls away to just him and the music he loves.

Whether it's writing songs in keys that don't exist, breaking track-count limits in DAWs, or bringing 100,000 people together in improvised song - Jacob continues to push the boundaries of what's creatively possible, with the mission of uniting and inspiring human beings across every continent of the world in a language beyond words. All the while, he is brewing up his next adventure. Whatever next? Only time will tell...

