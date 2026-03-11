Taylor® Guitars Expands Next Generation Innovations To More Grand Auditorium Models

"Every refinement we make is about meeting players where they are — giving them a guitar that responds to how they play, the sounds they hear in their head, and the music they want to make." - Andy Powers Post this

The three signature Next Generation design features — the patented Action Control Neck™, which delivers enhanced sustain, warmth and resonance while enabling instant string height adjustments through the soundhole; scalloped V-Class® bracing, which enhances low-end response and top movement while preserving V-Class's renowned pitch accuracy and sustain; and the Claria™ System electronics, which pair an improved under-saddle piezo pickup with a proprietary preamp and intuitive soundhole controls for effortless tone-shaping in any live setting — are now available in Grand Auditorium models across nine series and nearly a dozen tonewood pairings within Taylor's Standard Collection.

NEXT GENERATION GRAND AUDITORIUM MODELS

NEXT GENERATION 500 SERIES: The 500 Series Next Generation models span three tonewood pairings, from the woody warmth of mahogany and cedar in the 514ce, to the resonant lows and focused mids of the Shamel ash Builder's Editions, to a mahogany-top variant. A Kona Burst finish option adds a striking visual dimension to an already versatile series. Available models include:

514ce — Mahogany/Western Red Cedar

Builder's Edition 514ce — Shamel Ash/Sitka Spruce

Builder's Edition 514ce Kona Burst — Shamel Ash/Sitka Spruce

Builder's Edition 524ce — Shamel Ash/Mahogany

NEXT GENERATION 600 SERIES: The 614ce pairs Big Leaf maple with torrefied Sitka spruce for a fuller, warmer sound with enhanced low-end resonance — staying true to Andy Powers' longstanding approach to voicing maple guitars. An aesthetic refresh for 2026 includes a striking Antique Blond finish with green abalone Wings inlays and faux tortoiseshell binding . Available models include:

614ce — Big Leaf Maple/Torrefied Sitka Spruce

NEXT GENERATION 700 SERIES: Taking inspiration from a classic Bob Taylor build, the 714ce pairs Indian rosewood with Western red cedar for an exceptionally warm, touch-sensitive response with powerful low-end resonance. Reflections inlays, an abalone rosette and gold Taylor tuners complete an elegant appointment package. Available models include:

714ce — Indian Rosewood/Western Red Cedar

NEXT GENERATION 900 SERIES: The Next-Gen 900 Series showcases two exceptional Builder's Edition tonewood pairings: Honduran rosewood/sinker redwood delivers a harmonically complex, richly expressive voice, while Indian rosewood/Lutz spruce balances deep lows with warm, bell-like trebles for beautifully defined notes and effortless playability. Available models include:

Builder's Edition 914ce — Honduran Rosewood/Sinker Redwood

Builder's Edition 914ce — Indian Rosewood/Lutz Spruce

NEXT GENERATION KOA SERIES: Next Generation innovations ensure the Koa Series models deliver

enhanced sonic warmth and resonance from day one, with extra sweetness in the mids that's noticeable from the first strum. Spanning three models — from the K24ce to the Builder's Edition and a special-edition showcasing select-grade Hawaiian koa with exclusive paua GA-LTD inlays — this series unites koa's signature focus and visual beauty with Next Generation performance. Available models include:

K24ce — Figured Hawaiian Koa

Builder's Edition K24ce — Figured Hawaiian Koa

K24ce Special Edition — Select Hawaiian Koa

NEXT GENERATION PRESENTATION SERIES: The Presentation Series models pair Honduran rosewood with premium-grade top woods — striped sinker redwood on the PS14ce and Adirondack spruce on the PS54ce 12-string — for a bold, resonant low end, articulate trebles and rich overtone bloom. Master craftsmanship and stunning appointments make these the ultimate expression of the Next Generation Grand Auditorium. Available models include:

PS14ce — Honduran Rosewood/Striped Sinker Redwood

PS54ce (12-string) — Honduran Rosewood/Adirondack Spruce

"Whether you're a fingerpicker drawn to cedar and mahogany or a strummer who loves the shimmer of maple or the depth of koa — there's a Next Generation Grand Auditorium that's going to feel like it was built for you," Powers added.

All Next Generation Grand Auditorium models are available now at authorized Taylor dealers worldwide. For more information, visit TaylorGuitars.com. Follow Taylor Guitars on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

ABOUT TAYLOR GUITARS

Taylor Guitars is a leading global manufacturer of premium acoustic guitars. Headquartered in El Cajon, California (San Diego County), the company was founded in 1974 and is widely known for its innovative manufacturing techniques and tone-enhancing designs, which have set new standards for playability, craftsmanship and musical performance. Driven by a passion for improving the guitar-playing experience, Taylor is equally committed to ethical environmental practices and has led the way with socially responsible forest management initiatives aimed at preserving our shared natural resources. These include groundbreaking forest restoration projects with West African ebony in Cameroon, koa and other native trees in Hawaii, and the urban canopy in Southern California. Taylor's diverse artist community includes the likes of Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Zac Brown, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, U2's The Edge, Jacob Collier and many others.

